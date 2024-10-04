The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter.

The Philadelphia 76ers have proposed to construct a brand new stadium.

Coined by their management team, “76Place” is considered: “The right move for Market East.” But is it truly the right move? Naturally, the 76ers would likely never be opposed to a brand new stadium, but they may not be considering the severity of planting a stadium in the middle of a neighborhood.

Their website proposes many benefits the city could get from the stadium’s construction, one being a compelling point: there is no extra cost to Philadelphia taxpayers, which was a major concern. Further, part of their argument is that it will create jobs, generate tax revenue, and increase foot traffic in the area.

While the stadium would in fact increase foot traffic, it will essentially be put in Chinatown, which serves as a cultural hotspot and showcases Philadelphia’s diversity in motion. Many of the businesses sitting in Chinatown have been there for decades upon decades, since Chinatown was founded in 1871. I fear the new stadium would gentrify an area that is rich with vibrant culture, which to me, supersedes the importance of any basketball team. The plan calls for construction in the Fashion District, which has become a spot for teens to go after school, giving them a place for community bonding and fun.

One of the best parts of being a Temple student is being able to call Philadelphia our home away from home. It’s also important to recognize that the expansion of Temple’s campus is guilty of similar issues to that of 76Place. Following the mayor’s endorsement of the building plan, I was curious what other Temple students thought about it.

Geography and Urban Studies major, Jacob Dinwiddie, disapproves entirely. “Why tear down an existing community just to have a new stadium that is owned by the team? Especially when the existing stadium is perfectly fine as is” they tell Her Campus.

The 76ers are currently at Wells Fargo Center, alongside the Flyers. While the 76ers initiative with their construction plan is to have their building next to a SEPTA stop, it would majorly increase traffic in the area. Keeping sports events in the NRG Triplex seems to be the safest and most efficient option, especially if SEPTA transportation is part of the concern as NRG has a subway stop close to the stadiums.

Iris Smith, a Temple Nursing student, kept it short and sweet with Her Campus, stating: “I’d hate that.”

Another anonymous student similarly tells Her Campus, “Even though it is technically going in the Fashion District, I believe it will still have a massive impact on Chinatown because construction will impact the business there while it’s being built. The rent in the area will likely go up, hence becoming unaffordable.”

The student goes on to explain that it doesn’t make sense to build over something that is only in need of a revamp. The construction plan claims to have a sense of community, but is planning to build over an existing community hub next to a historically cultured community, “neighborhood?” Where is the community in that?

In conclusion, I agree with every student I interviewed. None of them were supportive of the 76ers potential stadium. I expected these responses because many students understand what North Philadelphia neighborhoods went through with the expansion of Temple before we came here, so being able to understand how infrastructure can impact a neighborhood is something we hear about often. It has become one of Temple’s initiatives to respect our neighbors, and I can’t say I predict the conglomerate that owns the 76ers introducing a similar initiative to ensure the well-being of the neighbors to their billion-dollar sports arena project.