As the semester comes to a close, a new one is soon to begin. Whether you plan to study abroad in the Summer or Fall semester for 2024, I am here to help a sis out.

Welcome to the complete Temple Girl’s Guide to Temple Rome.

Location

Location is everything when it comes to immersing yourself in a new place thousands of miles away from home. While I personally chose SHR, otherwise known as Temple Student Planned Housing, I know many people who did independent housing. Both options are adequate for a great Temple Rome experience depending on where you are located.

In my opinion, Prati is the neighborhood to be in. While my current student housing is found only 5 minutes from Vatican City, I have also had the experience of staying in an Airbnb in the heart of Prati. I honestly enjoyed the Airbnb experience more! It wasn’t directly located on a main street, so the nights were often quiet and peaceful, but still surrounded by plenty of things to do and great food to eat. Prati is about a 15-minute walk from campus, which is better than some. Dot Campus, a section of Temple Rome housing, is an hour’s commute to campus, which can be a lot– especially when you are first trying to navigate a brand new city.

Besides providing a place of hearth, location plays a role in one’s social life in Rome too. Trastevere is by John Cabot University, surrounded by cobblestone streets and many restaurants. I can honestly say that Trastevere is the perfect place for a magical evening. Each street is illuminated by twinkly yellow lights and good music– no matter where you go in Trastevere, you can’t go wrong.

While everyone is in a rush to see all the historic sights of Rome within their first week of studying abroad, I urge you to breathe. There is truly no rush! And thankfully, a lot of Temple’s classes are held on-site where you get to experience the many wonders of Rome first-hand.

Food

Rome is a ginormous city full of so many amazing restaurants to choose from. I’ve racked up a few favorites in my short time here.

Caffe Belsito

This restaurant is owned by a family friend of mine and is by far my favorite (biases aside)! The eccentric decoration creates a unique experience. While small on the inside, the truffle fondue as a starter is so worth it. For your meal, I suggest the veal, but the Cacio de Peppe is a close second. Caffe Belsito also has the best alcoholic beverage I have ever had: The Pink Spritz! The drink is actually violet… but so, so yummy.

For a great Carbonara Pasta

Osteria Cacio de Pepe is the best option. Located in Trastevere, you will be welcomed in by the funniest and most outgoing waiter. Once seated, an Aperol Spritz is necessary while you wait for them to bring out the star of the show: the Carbonara. Once plates are cleaned, I recommend ordering their Tiramisu to end the night with something sweet.

The Best Gelato

La Romana is hands down the best gelato. For only 3.50 euros, you can get 3 flavors, chocolate sauce in the cone, and your choice of flavored or regular whipped cream to top it off. They have many choices, all of which taste amazing. My favorite is the matcha with chunks of chocolate hidden within.

The Cutest Coffee Shop

For a cute coffee shop to get schoolwork done, I suggest Sensorio Coffee Lab. A 4-minute walk from Temple Rome’s campus is such an easy commute to the cutest cafe with the best cappuccinos and an even better scrambled egg toast. The workers are so friendly, speak English, and love their regulars. This is a great spot to relax and decompress after or in between classes.

Places to Visit

Looking for trips to take during weekend excursions? Well, you’re in luck!

Lisbon, Portugal

Among the many places I was able to visit, Lisbon was the most unique. From the trolleys to the terrain, I was astonished by its beauty. Whether it’s mountains or beaches, Lisbon has it all. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, Lisbon also has a flea market with the cutest vendors- and a great inside market with the most delicious pastel de nata (a Portugal staple)!

Florence

Much smaller and more intimate than Rome, Florence has many hidden gems. When spending a weekend in Florence, I recommend the Yellow Square hostel. Not only is the hostel super cute and hip but it is very clean- and the staff is super friendly and helpful!

Seeking out a wine window is also a must. Babae is a restaurant that facilitates a working wine window. After ordering, you can take a seat inside and enjoy the cozy ambiance. The sparkling red wine was my favorite—it had a sweeter orange taste which was so refreshing.

Cinque Terre

If you want a trip to a beach town and don’t want to get caught in the tourist trap of the Amalfi coast, I suggest Cinque Terre. Cinque Terre consists of five small towns; Riomaggiore, Manarola, Corniglia, Vernazza and Monterosso. Monterosso is your spot if you’re looking to soak up some vitamin D on your trip. However, don’t overlook the other towns.

Coming in at #1 is definitely Riomaggiore. It has beautiful overlooks, a famous photo spot, and the best pizza called Kepris. While small and somewhat hidden, a pesto and tomato pie from Kepris is award-winning.

My #2 spot has got to be Manarola. A close second, Manarola’s beauty makes this town exceptional. If you have the chance, take a seat on the rocks that overlook the water before hiking up to the restaurant that overlooks the town.

Cornigila takes bronze. It is an often overlooked town, but still breathtaking. I recommend visiting Cornigila in the morning. Grab some breakfast and check out the breathtaking view. This town is also known for their Basil gelato. While this staple may sound questionable, it is absolutely necessary to try before leaving.

A close fourth is Monterosso. As a girl who loves the beach, it’s hard not to like Monterosso. The biggest of all 5 towns, Monterosso is great for a dip in the Mediterranean Sea- and is known for their big Aperol Spritz buckets!

Last for me is Venezza.While still beautiful, this town seemed to be underwhelming in its views. However, it is full of great restaurant options and vibrant nightlife.

Nonetheless, Cinque Terre is a beautiful and unique experience, and might have been my favorite place I was able to visit in Italy thus far!

Overall, no matter how you spend your time in Italy during your study abroad experience, I’m sure you will have an amazing time. It’s important to remember that while studying abroad is often done in groups, it’s truly an individual experience. Take that solo trip and don’t be afraid to say no to plans you’re not 100 percent head over heels for. Studying abroad can get expensive and while 4 months initially seems like a long time, it goes by fast. So, soak it all in and make sure you get to leave feeling satisfied with all that you did.