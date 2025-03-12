A Temple Girl’s Experience As A Press Assistant For New York Fashion Week 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Attending New York Fashion Week (NYFW) has always been a dream of mine, and this year, I had the incredible opportunity to be part of it as a press assistant. Working with the photography company, KonnoPhoto, at Runway 7’s NYFW event gave me an inside look at the fast-paced world of fashion reporting. From navigating the city to capturing the best moments on the runway, my experience was unforgettable.

As a press assistant, I was responsible for helping document the event through photography and reporting. This opportunity allowed me to watch some of the most stunning runway collections while also experiencing the behind-the-scenes hustle of NYFW. Working with KonnoPhoto gave me access to the media sections, where I witnessed the excitement of the fashion industry up close.

During my stay, I lodged at the Mayfair Hotel, a boutique hotel. While the rooms were small, the hotel had a cozy and stylish ambiance that made it feel special. It was the perfect spot to unwind after long days at the event, offering a quiet retreat amidst the vibrant energy of the city.

Navigating New York was another adventure. I mostly relied on Uber since I was often wearing heels, but I did enjoy the occasional walk. After the last day of the event, I decided to walk through Central Park back to my hotel. Despite the cold weather, it was a very peaceful experience, making me feel like a true city girl.

Dressing for NYFW was a balance between comfort and style. I wore black slacks paired with a cheetah-print top and a fur coat. This not only kept me warm but also made me blend into the fashionable atmosphere. For footwear, I chose heeled Mary Janes with a modest heel height, so that I could walk comfortably without sacrificing my sense of style.

Being in the media section was both thrilling and challenging. Although the Runway 7 staff advised us to arrive an hour early, we still had to wait in line for two hours before gaining access. Once inside, we received our professional media passes and secured our spots. However, capturing the perfect shot was a struggle due to the crowd—people were standing on chairs and tables just to get the best angles. Even attendees were glued to their phones, seemingly recording the show rather than enjoying the moment.

One unexpected perk of working as a press assistant was the free lunch. An Irish pub across from the venue provided complimentary meals for all press members, including myself. The menu featured nachos, wings, salad, and fried cauliflower. While I wasn’t a fan of most of the options, the long hours of reporting and photography had worked up my appetite.

The atmosphere at Runway 7 felt more like a club than a fashion show, with a bar serving drinks, people cheering enthusiastically for the models, and techno music blasting. The environment made the experience even more immersive, enhancing the excitement of the event. Despite the exhaustion that came with the long days and late nights, my first experience as a press assistant for NYFW was truly one of a kind.

I learned so much about the fast-paced world of fashion media, and I hope to be lucky enough to attend again next fashion week. This experience gave me a new appreciation for the industry and left me excited for more opportunities like this one in the future.