A Temple Girl’s Advice To Freshmen: Get A Part-Time Job

As a freshman, transitioning from home to a new place can be extremely nerve-racking. You’re expected to adjust to a new environment alone—completely without your family or friends from home. While adapting to your new home, you may also experience the stress of taking on demanding academic expectations of college courses. Due to the stress of adjusting to college life, it seems most students do not even consider getting a part-time job during their first year at college.

While it may not be for everyone, working during college can have notable benefits. I am currently a freshman at Temple University, and I work at TJ Maxx. I work around 10-16 hours a week, and I have found it easily manageable to work while in college. From my experiences, here are reasons I believe getting a part-time job as a college student can be beneficial to the college experience.

Productivity

Before starting your first semester at college, it is usually difficult to estimate how much free time you will have outside of your classes. In most cases, I think you’ll have more free time than you’d expect to. While this can lead to opportunities to try new activities and hang out with newfound friends, it would also be productive to have a part-time job in your spare time. Especially if you only have classes until early afternoon, working 4–5-hour shifts during some evenings would lead to more productivity. And you’ll still have some free time to enjoy the traditional college experience!

Independence

Remember the long list of supplies you needed to bring with you to college? Well, those bullet points don’t end there. Things always seem to run out faster than you expect them to, or something random might pop up in your mind as a must-have for your dorm. Having a little extra money in your wallet will make it easier to shop for whatever you need. If you’re living on campus in college, it is only one of the few times in adulthood where you don’t have to pay monthly bills. A part-time job in college is a prime opportunity to easily save money; plus you have a little freedom to spend money on clothes, food, jewelry, or whatever else your heart desires.

Socializing Opportunities

In most cases, finding new friends at college is easier said than done. It may be simple to find acquaintances to talk to in class, however, finding true friends to spend time with is more challenging than expected. While working at most part-time jobs, you are forced to collaborate with others in a professional setting. When getting a part-time job near your college, you’re more likely to meet coworkers who also go to the same college as you. This is a great opportunity to meet others at your college, even when you are outside of the classroom or off the campus. I made three close friends within a few months of working at TJ Maxx!

Stability

For me, having a bi-weekly paycheck helps me feel more stable. No matter what is going on, I can expect a bi-weekly deposit of money into my bank account. I worked for most of high school, so it was something I was used to. If you worked in high school, I feel that continuing to have a bi-weekly paycheck in college may be beneficial for routine purposes. Being a freshman at college is life-changing, and while the whole world is changing around you, at least you can count on that flow of money.

Everybody’s college experiences or expectations are different. I am a Media Studies and Production major and I feel that my major is not as challenging as others. This makes picking up some part-time work more accessible to me. Above all, I believe it is truly important to focus on classes. If you work while in college, my advice would be to put your studies before your job—especially since you’re paying so much for an education to eventually land your dream occupation. Overall, a part-time job can be well managed with an appropriate balance based on your schedule and personal limits.