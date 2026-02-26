A Temple Freshman’s Guide to Their First Semester from a Temple Senior

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I came to Temple, I did not know anyone who was already at the school and could share their experiences, Temple-specific, with me. Of course, I had heard the generic college advice: “time flies by” or to “savor every moment”, but I felt like there had to be some different advice coming directly from a current Temple student that would be more valuable to hear. Now that I am a senior and graduating in May, I have gathered my thoughts about what I would have wanted to know before my freshman year here at Temple.

First off, my number one piece of advice is to familiarize yourself with the public transport routes early on. Become comfortable taking the train or bus to where you need to go, because Uber prices are not cheap in the city! I remember in my first few weeks at Temple I would take the train just in Center City to explore and walk around by myself, and this helped to beat the feeling of being confined to campus. Knowing the different nearby neighborhoods and how to get to them is crucial when going to college in the city, as there is so much more out there than just what Temple has to offer.

Next, I would highly recommend finding a grocery store that fits your needs and budget that is not Fresh Grocer. While it is convenient to be able to walk to the grocery store (and I did my first few months too), you will quickly find that the prices there are pretty unreasonable. I remember going there for basic necessities and spending over 50 dollars, and I quickly realized that I was better off taking the train either to Trader Joe’s or Aldi.

Shifting into more academic-specific advice, I urge you to explore the resources Temple has, both inside and outside of the classroom. Within your courses, introduce yourself and make yourself known to your professors. I know it can feel teacher’s pet-ish to do this, but I promise you when you are halfway through the semester and need a few extra days for an assignment, it will be worth it to have made those connections. Outside of your courses, check out the other resources Temple has to offer, such as Tuttleman Counseling and the Independence Blue Cross (IBC) gym. Knowing these programs and facilities early on makes for a smoother transition when you may need to or want to use these resources.

My last piece of advice, while cliche, is to really try to be present. I know for me the days and weeks got away from me, especially early on in my college years, because I was thinking too hard about the future. I urge you to stay focused, but not in the sense of letting the stress and pressures of the future consume you. Set goals, but don’t let these goals get in the way of having the true college experience. Have fun and remember that you are only here for four years of your life!