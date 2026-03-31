A Springtime Media Special

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is officially here as of March 20, and I could not be happier! Warm weather and the springtime is when I fully become me; I was made for tanning, sunsets, and reading outside. And along with that, here I have compiled some of my favorite pieces of media that feel like springtime from movies to music.

Movies

Starting out with movies- these are some of my favorites that always manage to put me in a good mood. First up we have Starstruck, a Disney Channel original from 2010, and completely my inspiration for this article. This movie has always been one of my favorites and I think it really sealed my fate of being a fangirl at a young age. There’s something so perfect about rolling down the windows and the intro to “Something About the Sunshine” blasting.

Keeping on the theme of my personal favorites, next is Little Women, specifically the 2017 miniseries with Maya Hawke. It’s no secret to anyone around me that Little Women by Louisa May Alcott is one of my favorite pieces of media- I’ve read the book and seen every film. One of my favorite parts is that someone from every age group can enjoy it- when you are a kid you see this sweet sisterly bond and when you are a little older you truly understand the different layers they have.

Now we have My Girl from 1991. I must admit that I have only seen this for the first time recently, but it feels so perfect for this list. This movie is so heartbreakingly beautiful and so well done. The entire film can be summed up by the song “My Girl” by The Temptations, which plays at the end of the movie, so if you like that song, give this movie a try.

And now for one you can never go wrong with, The Princess Diaires. I love this movie, it’s just so good every time. It is honestly perfect for any occasion, watching it with friends or alone. And of course, if you want to do a double feature watch the sequel while you’re there.

Lastly for movies we the rom-com To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before . With this one I’m specifically talking about the first one from the trilogy; it just takes me back to spring 2018. This movie just feels so perfect with “I Like Me Better” by LAUV being the background music, you cannot go wrong.

A few honorable mentions are Almost Famous, Perks of being a Wallflower, and High School Musical. All of these movies are so good they just always manage to make you feel something.

Books

Next, we have one of my favorites: books. All the books I have here are rom-coms because unfortunately I am nothing if not a hopeless romantic. Starting where we left off, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before by Jenny Han- of course if you watch the movie, you must read the book. I don’t make the rules here. Personally, I always think the book is just a tad better than the film- it just has more detail and leaves so much to the imagination. And this one is a perfect read for late nights in your apartment or sitting outside as the sunsets.

Now we have truly one of my all-time favorites, Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren. This book is just so sweet, and it feels like when winter finally turns to spring. One of my favorite parts of this book is the holiday house where everything happens because whenever I picture it, I picture the little girls house from the movie Tinkerbell and the Great Fairy Rescue.

Here we have two books by one of my favorite authors, Lynn Painter. The first book is Betting on You. This is my favorite that she has ever written, and I have read all her books. The second one is The Do-Over. This one is also just so perfect. I read both for the first time during the winter of my junior year of high school. I will always love that in her books Painter includes a playlist that perfectly describes the characters with songs like “Everything Has Changed” by Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran and “All My Ghosts” by Lizzy McAlpine.

Rounding out the books, I have Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan, I remember when I read this for the first time it pulled me out of a month-long reading slump. It’s such a good read and I love how Morgan and Ruby connect and grow with each other throughout the book. I also loved Dugan’s other book, Melt with You.

Music

Lastly, I have music. This one is a bit longer because music is truly one of my favorite things and all these I pulled from my own spring playlist. Starting out with “Means Something” by Lizzy McAlpine, “Almost (Sweet Music)” by Hozier, and “Finally Free” by Niall Horan. Followed by a George Ezra or The Lumineers track, personally my favorites are “Hold My Girl” and “Stubborn Love”. And a must is “Evergreen” by Ritchie Mitch and The Coal Miners or “Maple Syrup” by The Backseat Lovers. Noah Kahan, Taylor Swift, and Harry Styles are all musts, but you can pick which songs. For Noah we have “Youing Blood”, “Mess”, and “Northern Attitude” and for Taylor it’s “Daylight” or “Fearless”. Then for Harry we have “Canyon Moon”, “Satellite”, “Taste Back”, and “Treat People with Kindess”.

Clearly, it is not hard to see that I absolutely love warm weather, good vibes, and pop culture. Pop culture and these pieces have made me who I am, and warm weather always awakens that in me. I am who I am because I have always been a spring child.