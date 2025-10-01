A Puerto Rican Icon: Bad Bunny 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bad Bunny is a cultural icon known not just to Puerto Ricans, but to billions of people across the world. From his chart-topping album Debí Tirar Más Fotos, to his groundbreaking residency in Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny is a force that’s dominating the world. I’ll discuss everything about Bad Bunny’s rise to stardom, his influence on Puerto Rican culture, and what his latest album and tour’s impact has been.

Who is Bad Bunny?

If you don’t know who Bad Bunny is, that’s okay! Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was born in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico on March 10, 1994. The Puerto Rican rapper/singer originally started out making Puerto Rican Reggaeton and Trap music on the island.

He has had several previous albums out before his newest release which include:

• X 100PRE

• OASIS

• YHLQMDLG

• Las que no iban a salir

• El Último Tour Del Mundo

• Un Verano Sin Ti

• nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana

On multiple albums, he has worked with renowned artists such as Rauw Alejandro, The Marías, ROSALÍA, Don Omar, Nicky Jam, Young Miko, and many more influential artists popular today.

But his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, has been a standout that has had the world talking ever since it was released.

Debí Tirar Más Fotos Album & Tour

Debí Tirar Más Fotos translates to “I should have taken more photos” and it was released on Jan. 5, 2025, and gained acclaimed success with it climbing to No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Fans and critics raved about the album and how unique and different it was from Bad Bunny’s previous sound, and rightfully so.

This new album by Bad Bunny’s was in fact different. Bad Bunny’s album is a heartfelt letter to Puerto Rico that spoke of deep and powerful topics that were affecting the island and its people. Topics such as gentrification, identity, loss, and so much more that many can relate to.

This album was able to connect to many Latinos, and even people who weren’t Latino. The album broke barriers and reached millions across the world, with every song having a special heartfelt meaning that you could attach to your life and the people you love.

Songs such as the title track, which is also the album’s name, “DtMF,” has lyrics stating “I should’ve taken more pictures when I had you. I should’ve given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could,” highlighting themes of loss and wishing you had more time with the people you loved most in life.

“NUEVAYoL”, meaning New York, can connect with the diaspora, which refers to the Puerto Ricans that had to leave Puerto Rico for the states, specifically gathering in New York City. With lyrics like “A shot of rum at Toñita’s house and Puerto Rico feels so close,” it connects to how strong the Puerto Rican identity remains in the United States even miles away Puerto Ricans still connect with home and their people.

“LA MuDANZA” lyrics state “Here, people were killed for raising the flag That’s why I carry it everywhere, man, what’s up,” speaks to the resilience of Puerto Ricans who stand their ground and their place in Puerto Rico, not moving for anyone who tries to displace them and rightfully so.

Besides the album, Bad Bunny has also hosted a residency concert tour in his homeland of Puerto Rico called No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí. The residency has been a huge success with 31 shows all sold out. It was a summer full of Bad Bunny and I’m not complaining! With this residency Bad Bunny brought out iconic guests like Marc Anthony, Rauw Alejandro, Austin Butler, and much more. And over 600,000 people came to Puerto Rico bringing in over $200 million to help boost Puerto Rico’s economy.

Bad Bunny also will be embarking on a world tour after his residency which will begin in November 2025 with dates in Costa Rica, Mexico, Chile, and the United Kingdom just to name a few. Noticeably, the United States had been missing some tour dates up until now.

It was recently announced that Bad Bunny will be hosting Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California on Feb. 8, 2026. This is an exciting event bringing the Puerto Rican singer/rapper to the United States, leaving many fans wondering if he will make any political statements similar to how his hit album has on the big stage. This event is sure to bring in millions of views and is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Super bowls to date.

My Own Experience

As a Puerto Rican American myself, with roots going back to the beautiful island of Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny’s album, who he is as an artist, and overall, who he is as a human being is something that makes me proud. I admire his resilience, pride, and dedication to uplifting and caring for Puerto Rico and its culture. He is an artist that shows you can always honor, cherish, and give back to the place where you come from. I am proud to be a Puerto Rican, and nothing can ever change that.

If you haven’t given Debí Tirar Más Fotos a try yet, I highly recommend you do.