A Playlist for Every Kind of Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve always been someone who loves love. The feeling of love has always been something special, something sacred to me. But it wasn’t until I got older that I realized love can exist in so many different ways. The kind you find in friendships, in quiet moments with yourself, and even in the simple joy of being alive. And to me, there is no bigger or truer expression of love than music. So, this is my playlist of songs that make me appreciate and celebrate love, not just the romantic kind, but all the love that makes life feel a little more meaningful.

Romantic Love

This is the epitome of love songs for me. There’s just something so raw about it. The words “When everything’s made to be broken / I just want you to know who I am” carved themselves into my heart from the very first listen. After all, what is love if not lying yourself completely bare to be seen, to be felt, and to be understood by the one person most special to you?

I’m a firm believer that love, at its core, is devotion, and this song captures that perfectly. It celebrates the quiet, steady nature of true love. It describes a love that is all-consuming and how it intimately weaves itself into every part of your existence. It’s the realization that if life is a movie, then they are the best part; the scene you’d watch on loop, the one that makes the whole story worth telling.

Friendship Love

If the feeling of joy could be distilled into a single song, it would undoubtedly be this one for me. I dedicate this to the wonderful women in my life who teach me how to love more and more every day. This is the anthem of dancing with your girls until your feet ache. On that dance floor, love doesn’t need words; it exists in knowing that you are exactly where you’re supposed to be.

I’m not going to lie; the only reason this is here is for the one part: “I’ve been afraid of changing / ’cause I’ve built my life around you.” I don’t know a life without my friends. I never have. They are the foundation I built my world upon. So, this is for the friends I’ve moved away from and the ones I miss so dearly. It’s a tribute to the bittersweet reality of growing up and moving on, while still being anchored to the people who shaped who I am, no matter how many miles are between us.

Self-Love

This song gives me hope. I truly believe that life is nothing without hope; it is the anchor of our existence, and that is exactly what this song is for me. It fills me with a quiet strength every time I hear it. When Billy Joel asks, “When will you realize / Vienna waits for you?” It makes me dream. It reminds me that I still have so much to do and so much to become. It gives me the hope I need to keep going, knowing that there is always something bigger waiting for me on the horizon.

I’ve always been someone who hates change; I’ll be the first to admit that I suck at accepting it. But there is something in the atmosphere of this song that helps me embrace it anyway. It encourages me to keep growing despite the adversities I face, reminding me that even when life feels unpredictable, the change itself is a part of the beauty and that there are endless possibilities.

Love for Life

This song is honestly on this list because the melody puts a pep in my step. While the title and the lyrics hint at rebellion and standing up to higher authorities, for me, the soul of the song is something much bigger. It pulls me out of the little bubble I usually live in and makes me realize how much more there is to experience out there. Even if it’s not perfectly in tune with the lyrics, the track’s energy just makes me feel alive and ready to take on the world.

I’m someone who refuses to look back with regret. I don’t like dwelling on past actions, and this song is the ultimate anthem for that – a call for acceptance, resilience, and moving forward without bitterness. It encourages me to focus on the future while viewing the past as moments for growth rather than regret. It reminds me that I can’t change what’s behind me, so I might as well step into the light of what’s ahead with my head held high and love life.

You might think many of these are simply romantic love songs, but love means something different to everyone. Love isn’t one-size-fits-all; it’s a feeling we shape around our own stories and the people who become part of them. So, from romantic feelings to friendship and self-love, these are the songs that remind me that love exists in so many beautiful ways. I hope this playlist makes you feel the way I do and lets you experience the beauty of love in all its forms. Maybe you’ll even have someone in mind as you listen to each one. Happy listening!