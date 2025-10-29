A Guide to Philly’s Halloween Themed Bars, Clubs & Activities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are some really fun Halloween-themed restaurants in the city at this time of year that have lots of spooky decor, food, and drinks. There are also plenty of bars, beer gardens, and events for Halloween lovers to enjoy! For this last week of October, here are my recommendations for everything Halloween-related in Philly!

Restaurants

Craftsman’s Row

Craftsman’s went all out this year for Halloween, which you can see from their Instagram posts. They are a restaurant and bar located in the Old City area of Philadelphia. They currently offer a fun Halloween-themed ambiance, but this will change to a Christmas theme starting Nov. 7. So if you’re interested, I recommend you go soon! This could serve as a fun dinner idea before going out to a party or bar on Halloween.

In addition to the fun atmosphere, they have themed Halloween food and drinks, such as their Halloween cocktails. Some of the cocktails they have listed on their website are their “Drac-artia” and “Candytini.” They also have non-alcoholic drinks, such as milkshakes, and the option to make the cocktails into mocktails! Some fun foods they offer are their “Frankenburger,” “Skellington Stuffed Peppers,” and “Jack-o-melt.” All of the food and drinks are under $20. If you are interested, I recommend making a reservation because it can be pretty busy during their themed months.

Monster Vegan

This Halloween-themed vegan restaurant located in Center City is open year-round. They have a really cool vibe with diverse vegan food and fun Halloween-inspired cocktails. They also play horror movies each month, which people can sign up for on the restaurant’s website. However, all the movie events for October have already taken place, so if you’re interested in horror movies, you’ll have to go another month. Their cocktails are in the $13-$17 price range, and the food is $25 and under. Whether you’re vegan, or open to trying vegan food and love Halloween, you should try Monster Vegan. If you’re interested, I recommend making a reservation their website because it’s their busiest time of the year.

Taqueria Amor (A Nightmare on Main Street)

Taqueria Amor is a Mexican restaurant located in Manayunk, Philadelphia. The restaurant is currently Halloween-themed until the day of Halloween. They have a special menu titled “Nightmare on Main Street,” which references where the restaurant is located: Main Street. They have a food and cocktail menu, which can be seen on both their Instagram and website. The food on this special menu ranges from $7.95-$24.95, and the cocktails range from $8.95-$12.95. You can get a non-alcoholic version of the cocktails for $5.95. There is also a variety of other food and drinks that are offered outside of this special menu. If you’re looking for a Halloween-themed restaurant and love Mexican food, you might want to check out Taqueria Amor!

Bars and Pubs (21+)

McGillin’s Olde Ale House

Located in Center City, McGillin’s is Philadelphia’s oldest bar. They offer affordable food and drinks with an old tavern charm. They went all out this month with Halloween decor and will be hosting a Halloween party on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. They will have specialty cocktails which range from $9-$12. Some of the drinks they’ll have are the “Screamsicle” and “Candy Corn Martini.” They are also going to have “Scareoke” (costumed karaoke) on Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. with prizes to win! There is more information on the event and what McGillin’s has to offer on their website. If you’re looking for a fun and affordable bar for Halloween, I recommend you check it out!

The Uptown Beer Garden Freak Show Halloween Pop-Up

This pop-up is located in Center City very close to City Hall, so you’d only have to walk a few minutes if you took the subway. They offer a spooky carnival setting with carnival foods and fun drinks. There is no ticket needed for entry, except for on Halloween day where they are having a having a Halloween party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., but tickets are pretty affordable starting at $11.10 for early bird general admission. This ticket also gives access to other participating bars in the area, so you don’t have to pay more cover fees. To find out more, check out their Instagram or website, and if you’re interested in the Halloween party here is the link.

If you’re interested in other pop-ups in the area, there’s also another pop-up located by Rittenhouse Square called The Walnut Garden. They are Halloween themed for October and offer fun fall food and drinks for affordable prices, ranging from $7-$16. They also offer pumpkin carving: a small pumpkin is $5, and a large one is $10. In addition, they recently added a $9 “make your own smore’s” package for two. If you’re looking for a fun activity with food and drinks, you may want to check it out!

Clubs (21+)

Noto

Noto is a popular Center City Philly club. You’ve probably heard of it, or maybe you’ve even been there. This Halloween, Noto is having a “Nightmare on Vine Street” Drake vs. Bad Bunny Dance night, with reggaeton and hip-hop music. Ticket prices start at $23 for presale and go up to $46 for the last call. If you love Drake and Bad Bunny or are just looking for a fun club to go to with friends on Halloween, you should check it out. If you’re interested here is the link for their website.

Mr. Ivy is another popular club located in the Northern Liberties area of Philly. I’ve been there once so I can say from personal experience that it was fun. I went with my friend for her birthday and loved the lighting, music, and vibes. This Halloween, they’re having a party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The tickets are $23.59 and can be bought through a link on their website. Costumes are mandatory! If you’re looking for a fun club to go to with friends, this Halloween you might want to look into it. Unfortunately, it can be hard to find clubs that offer free admission on Halloween. However, Mr. Ivy typically has free admission tickets that can be bought online and are valid if you show up before 11 p.m. Be sure to keep an eye on their website if you’re looking for a free club night with friends post Halloween!

Events/Activities

Eastern State Penitentiary (18+)

This is one of the most popular and well-known Halloween attractions in Philly. They offer a variety of themed haunted houses such as “Big Top Terror,” “Machine Shop,” and their newest attraction which was just released this year, “Dark Tides.” However, the tickets for this can be pricey and range from $49 to $79–they’re $79 on Halloween because of their popularity. If you’re interested, you can find out more information on their website.

Frankenstein’s Mad Scientist Cocktail Lab (21+)

This “lab” is a cocktail making pop-up that’s in the Grays Ferry area until Nov. 7. It’s a spooky, fun, and immersive experience where you can make your own cocktail in a Frankenstein Mad scientist themed lab. Tickets start at $22, and the 90-minute reservation includes one cocktail and plenty of photo ops. If you’re interested, I recommend you take a look at their website before it ends!

These are just a few of the fall and Halloween themed spots that Philly has to offer this weekend. If you’re looking for more, keep an eye out on social media; I see ads for events on Instagram all the time, so something may pop up on your feed too. Whether you’re looking for restaurants, activities, or bars and clubs, Philly has a spot for you this Halloweekend, so get dressed up, make some plans, and go have some fun!