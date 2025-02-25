A Celebration of Black Sitcoms: From Classics To Currents

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In honor of it being Black History Month, I have compiled a list of my favorite Black-led sitcoms and television shows. From my childhood favorites to recent binge watches, these are all shows that let Black characters be the main characters. And whether the shows are funny or have powerful life lessons, they all serve as a staple for the culture.

1. Abbott Elementary

The show created and produced by Temple alum Quinta Brunson follows a group of schoolteachers who work at a Philadelphia public school. The school may be a little outdated and underfunded, but the teachers of Abbott are determined to make it the best learning environment for their students. If you like mocumentary-style shows, then this is the show for you. It’s super hilarious, and the characters are all very different but mesh together so well.

2. Black-ish

The show follows Dre Johnson and his family as they navigate themes of racism, mental health, wealth, and social justice. Dre and his wife Rainbow both have successful careers and live in a predominately white neighborhood, which leaves Dre worried that his children will forget about their Black culture. Because of this, Dre believes it is important to expose his kids to their Black heritage. Overall, this show aims to tackle hard topics but in a comedic way.

I also just started watching the spinoff of this show, Grown-ish, which follows older daughter Zoey as she navigates college. And I have to say this show is just as good — every person currently in college will be probably be able to relate to the storylines in the series.

3. Sister, Sister

I mean, who doesn’t love an iconic twin duo? Especially when the duo is Tia and Tamera Mowry. Sister, Sister is a classic show that follows the lives of identical twin sisters Tia and Tamera. In this sitcom, the identical twin sisters were separated at birth but later reunite and move in together. Although their now-blended family is unconventional because of the twins’ completely different upbringings, it leads to heartfelt moments, funny storylines, and iconic quotes like “go home Rodger!”

4. Moesha

“Mo to the, E to the-”

This show follows Moesha (played by Brandy) and her friend group as they navigate through typical teenage things like friendships, romance, and high school. Moesha is also dealing with things at home as she struggles to accept her new stepmother, Dee, after her mother dies. The show tackles serious real-life topics like racial profiling, sex, and drugs. And although this show is amazing, I will never get over the fact that this show ends on a serious cliffhanger!

5. Insecure

Although this show may not technically be considered a sitcom, this comedy-drama has to be one of the funniest shows I’ve ever seen. Created by the hilarious and talented Issa Rae, this show follows the life of main character Issa Dee and her best friend, Molly, as they juggle many hardships- whether it be dealing with relationships, friendships, or career moves. And while this show is super funny, it also offers a great amount of drama that keeps the plotlines juicy and the viewer hooked. This show is a 10/10 in my book.

6. Everybody Hates Chris

Based on the life of Chris Rock, this show follows a young Chris as he grows up in New York during the 80s. One of the prominent issues the show aims to address is racism — as Chris is the only Black kid in his middle school, he is often met with bullying and racism. This show also explores Chris’ family dynamic, with his hard-loving and hilarious mom, cheap dad who works multiple jobs, super cool younger brother, and spoiled younger sister. And although the show covers serious topics, it does so in a way that will make you laugh the whole episode. I have watched this series multiple times because it is so funny and never gets old.

7. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

I mean, how could I create a list of Black sitcoms and not include one of the best? This show is a cultural phenomenon and one of the most recognized sitcoms there is. It follows main character Will as he leaves his life behind in West Philadelphia to move in with his aunt and uncle in Bel-Air. You could honestly just listen to the theme song and get an idea of what this show is mainly about. But beyond that, I believe the show does a good job of addressing tough issues that are relevant in the Black community.

Again, while these shows are my personal favorites, there’s so much amazing Black television out there that you could watch! From funny to heartwarming, there’s definitely a show for everybody.