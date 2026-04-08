10 Micro-trends Everyone is Sick of, That I Secretly Love 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is always a series of micro-trends coming and going from the internet sphere, each one cycling through popularity faster than the last. One minute a trend is everywhere on social media, the next it’s labeled as “overdone” or something people have completely moved on from. While trends are meant to be temporary, I don’t think that means they lose value just as quickly. Some pieces stick, not because they’re still trending, but because they genuinely work and fit into your personal style.

No, I’m not just talking about Isabel Marants. While those have opened the door to the wedged sneaker trend, I appreciate every single wedged sneaker brand like Puma, Sketchers, and Converse. The silhouette is the perfect mix of heel and sneaker, making it the it girl shoe right now.

Butter yellow, in my opinion, has to be the best shade of yellow. As someone with a darker skin complexion, I naturally gravitate towards this color. Brands spamming this color on all of their pieces is so refreshing because it compliments my skin tone so well.

To be clear, stripes are for everyone! There is a common misconception that horizontal stripes can make you look wider. Thankfully, this is far from true. Stripes are fun to layer and experiment because of their versatility and fun retro vibes. I have yet to purchase a piece with stripes, but I would pair stripes with a staple denim!

I know many people are getting tired of seeing the polkadots, but I’m here for it. Brands incorporating further add to the versatility. I just got the cutest brown polkadot dress from Fashion Nova that I can’t wait to add to my spring/summer wardrobe.

Tabis receive unnecessary hate because of their unique silhouette. As someone who owns a pair of Margiela Tabis, I’ve gotten mixed opinions. Some love them and others think they look like horse hooves. Personally, I love my tabis unconditionally because of how timeless yet unique they are. It adds some spice to a business casual outfit.

I am a firm camo print lover. Everyone’s sick of it, but I think it’s the one pattern that adds edge and texture to an outfit. I pair camo print with neutral colors like white, maroon and brown. My favorite camo piece in my closet right now is definitely my Victoria Secret PINK camo fold over leggings.

This is my new obsession. Especially now that it’s getting warm, western chic has my heart. And studded denim is the perfect staple if that’s the vibe you’re going for. Extra points if the denim is vintage, it adds to the edge.

I can understand the Frye boot hate train, yes, the shoes are overpriced. Which is why I appreciate brands like Steve Madden for making them more affordable. Although they are considered a micro-trend, I think they’re so timeless and I love seeing people wearing them in the summer. I would pair these boots with a flowy white babydoll dress.

I hate to call this a micro-trend because I have always associated these kinds of bags with Jane Birkin, who was known for using her bag until it was no longer feasible. I love the look of a piece that has been loved; it’s a maximalist statement even when the bag itself is minimalist. I currently have my eyes on the Balenciaga City Bag, I know everyone has gotten over it, but the trend isn’t over until I get my hands on it!

Of course, I had to save the best for last. With kitten heels you either love them or hate them. A kitten heel is 3 inches and under for some that may be too short for a heel but if you’re a tall girl like me, it’s the perfect staple paired with capris or a gorgeous midi dress!

Conclusion

Just because something is no longer “in” doesn’t mean it has to disappear from your wardrobe. If anything, stepping outside of what’s currently trending is what makes your style stand out the most. So wear what you actually like! Don’t feel pressured to retire pieces just because the internet has moved on. Your style should reflect you, not a trend or cycle that changes every other week.