What I’ve Gained from My Internship Search: 3 Ways the Experience Changed Me

This year, I’ve had to face the terrifying task of finding internships. Since my college career began, I’ve been worried about the very idea of seeking internships and conducting interviews. My terror at saying the wrong thing, not being good enough, or struggling to “network,” as we say in the business field, consumed me. And these past two semesters, which have been chock-full of the very events at which I cowered in fear as a freshman and sophomore, have been a struggle. It is difficult to make yourself stand out amongst a sea of incredible candidates (especially when the market is tight), and it is challenging to force yourself out of your comfort zone (especially when you’re an incorrigible introvert) to talk with strangers. However, I’ve learned so much from this experience and grown immensely. Honestly, I’ve probably changed the most as a person over this past year than any other year of my life. The most noticeable differences I’ve seen in myself are my boosted confidence, improved calm, and increased knowledge.

Confidence

One of my main fears when entering college was that I simply would not know how to do life without my family. I was so dependent upon them for everything, and consequently, I didn’t have a lot of basic life skills. I had a very poor estimation of my own abilities, and I was afraid of messing up even the simplest of everyday tasks. Needless to say, confronting the exceedingly important task of finding an internship stunned me with terror. When I first began attending TCU’s networking events and career fairs, I was petrified; I had to force myself to penetrate the bubbles of students surrounding professionals, introduce myself, and ask questions. This anxiety did not dissipate rapidly: it took me many awkward attempts and uncomfortable (for me) interactions before I started to gain greater confidence in myself and grow bolder in my approaches. But now that I’ve crossed through to the other side, traversing the path littered with fairs, dinners, coffee chats, and virtual and in-person interviews, I realize how much I’ve grown by pushing myself through my fear and unease.

Calm

By gaining confidence, I also achieved a boosted sense of calm. I used to always worry about doing or saying something wrong during networking events or interviews and leaving a poor impression, but over time, I learned to trust myself more. I stopped fretting about making mistakes and started being myself, and as a result, I had some great conversations and made amazing connections. You never know who may share your interests, favorite movies, or dream vacation destinations!

Knowledge

This may be obvious, but my knowledge about the field I am interested in entering (accounting) increased dramatically as a result of my internship search. Although I’ve learned a lot about auditing, and accounting and finance more broadly, through my classes, I gained so much from actually hearing from people who are currently working in the field. You learn so much about what your work experience would actually be like by talking to these company representatives, which isn’t something that you can really capture in a classroom.