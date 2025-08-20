We Asked TikTok How to Make Friends in College–These Were the Top Responses

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy back-to-school season! With August comes new classes, new professors, new memories, and, if we put our minds to it, new friends! The beginning of the semester is the best time to connect with people on campus; take advantage of the period in which summer has recharged everyone’s social batteries and the weight of academics isn’t yet all-consuming. Whether you’re starting your first year or are a returning student looking to expand your circle, it’s always a great idea to meet new people. But how do you do that while overcoming the awkwardness of casual first-time encounters and classroom get-to-know-you activities? Naturally, we knew just who to ask: TikTok.

We posted a video asking TikTok users for their best (and unhinged) tips on how to make friends in college. Here were the top responses (and make sure to read to the end for the method that got nearly 3,000 likes)!

Knock, Knock

One method people recommended for making friends was to spend their first day at the dorms knocking every, and we mean every, door. TikTokers told us that the quickest way to meet people on your floor is to just show up at their door and introduce yourself. Sure, the small talk can be awkward after the 50th knock, but chances are, you’re bound to meet at least one person you vibe with. With a little bravery and by casting a wide net, you may well be on your way to a new friendship! Plus, it’s super helpful to know people on your floor if you ever need something in a pinch, and people are usually more than willing to lend vacuums, batteries, or even extra food to those who need it.

@slutforeverythingbagels_ “literally knock on every door and introduce yourself it’ll feel awkward but SO worth it”

@defamnotkayla “i knocked on every door in my hallway the second night and asked if they wanted a give a room tour and then see mine. made some of my closest friends and a few nice acquaintances! (and one opp)”

Open-Door Policy

Alternatively, if you are feeling shy about approaching people but want to use a similar approach, you can leave your door open. This one was how I met my first friends at college; we’re about to graduate, and we’re still friends to this day! Get yourself a door stop and leave your door open while you eat snacks, watch a movie, or play video games; people are bound to walk by and peek in. TikTokers also recommended hanging a whiteboard outside your room with a hot take, conversation starter, or even just a note that says “Come in!” to stop people in their tracks.

@ohhaileyi “Literally left my door open and unpacked. People would wander in, talk, and stay all night. It was amazing and I was productive.”

@blikesjojo “this isn’t insane but freshman year i just wrote in my whiteboard on my door that I had free snacks and then left my door open a bit so ppl could come in”

@ruth.h.06 “I left my door wide open the whole first week with a sign that said come in”

Slide into those DMs

I was shocked by how many TikTokers made lifelong college friends through social media, but it kind of makes sense; social media makes first conversations feel easier, and you can get a good sense of someone’s personality by viewing what they post or who they follow! By checking out “Class of [Year]” Instagram pages for your university, you can find people your age who you might mesh with and then send them a message. Some TikTokers even admitted to social media stalking classmates they wanted to become friends with in order to find common interests to win them over. Slightly creepy? Yes. Effective anyway? Apparently so.

@lullabiesbylizzie “I stalked people in my classes on insta and found out their interests and one girl went to an olivia concert so I wore my olivia shirt first day of class and sat by her and complimented her and she then complimented my shirt and now we are besties. I plotted that.”

@sa1r1s “I created a welcome class of *** IG page with a GC and added myself. To the point the page got 1.4k views and I ended up with a separate gc of friends I made within it….”

Hostess Doing the Mostest

Have you ever noticed that when someone invites you to their birthday party, you’re more likely to think of them when sending invitations for yours? This TikTok tip works in reverse! Users told us that hosting a watch party, group dinner, or game night was a great way to make friends in college. Host an event with a fun theme or activity to bring like-minded people together, and tell everyone you invite to bring a friend, or two, or ten. The more, the merrier, and the greater the chance of lasting bonds being formed!

@piscean1584 “i hosted an election night watch party, debate watch parties, when i made one friend through that we knocked on everyone’s doors”

@pick1eprinc3ss “yelled out my dorm window and told everyone to meet me on a certain floor”

@abbyxkateee “Met one of my best friends bc his roommates decided to knock on our door and ask if we wanted to play uno”

Closeness Makes the Heart Grow Fonder

An unexpected tip that TikTok users shared? Proximity. We received many comments about friendships that began by simply sitting next to potential friends in class. It’s almost certain that you’ll eventually strike up conversations with your classmates, whether about assignments or pairing up for projects, and sometimes it can even lead to friendship! It’s sometimes difficult to make the switch from in-class friends to outside-of-class friends, but users revealed that a simple lunch or coffee invitation can go a long way. You could even put together a study group with a few more people in your class to get the gang together in a more casual setting!

@g.teagan19 “the first week of classes i map out who i think would be a good friend then i sit by them and slowly start sparking conversations”

@ptyg226 “I used to invite whoever sat next to me in my class closest to lunch time if they wanted to get lunch and it worked like 85% of the time.”

@probably_paris “My now bestie approached me on the first day of class and said “I’m gonna sit by you” that was it 💀”

Safety in Numbers

Introverts, this one is for you! Something that worked well for me during freshman year was going to events or the dining hall with my roommate and tag-teaming the friend-making process. Oftentimes, it’s way easier to approach people you don’t know if you have someone to back you up, and it takes the pressure off one-on-one interactions. Many TikTok users agreed, recommending sticking with your roommate or your favorite extrovert to navigate social situations and successfully make new friends.

@zachcantcode “I just went to the dining hall when my random roommate did and joined his friend group”

@diyapahilajani “I was adopted by extroverts”

@livh107 “i follow one of my friends around and let her introduce me to everybody and then i make them my friend too😭 (she’s very outgoing)”

Participation Award

This rule is pretty common, but nonetheless relevant: join clubs or activities you’re interested in to find potential friends with similar interests! Whether it’s an organization related to your major, your favorite sport, or a fun hobby, you will automatically have something in common with everyone you meet! You will also be sure to see the same people on a regular basis, which makes it easier for a friendship to form naturally. Plus, it’s way easier to make spontaneous plans for “after practice” or “after the meeting” than to try to nail down a time between everyone’s busy schedules!

@n.london94 “volunteering and getting on campus job to meet people”

@sav_nguyen “Joined intramural football. Our team name was Ain’t no party like a diddy party.”

Ice(cream) Breakers

One comment on our TikTok got almost 3K likes, and I can see why. User @nnooorraaaaaaaaa shared:

“knocked every single door of my dorm floor on move-in day. invited everyone out for ice cream. everyone left with at least one friend/plans with other girls!!”

What a sweet story! Pun intended.

By far, the most common unifying force among TikTok users and their college friends was sweet treats. Users offered cookies, mac and cheese, Twizzlers, cake, cupcakes, and *beverages* to the people in their dorm and often came away with a brand new group of friends as a result. I mean, let’s be honest: who’d say no to some free food, especially as a college student on a meal plan? Turns out bribery is a pretty effective way to meet some new friendly faces, and the good times last even after each crumb has been consumed.

To everyone endeavoring to make friends this school year, I see you, and I believe in you! We all have so much to offer as friends, and your classmates will undoubtedly see that. Godspeed to you all, and have a great year!