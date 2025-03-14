The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Marvel holds some of my favorite movies in the entire universe. However, I feel that their shows don’t get the credit or recognition they deserve. In no particular order, I made a list of a few of my underrated, favorite Marvel shows that I could never get tired of watching!

Disclaimer: If I didn’t list any you can think of here, I probably haven’t watched them…

Moon Knight (2022)

Steven Grant, an ordinary gift shop employee, discovers he’s not the only one in his body. Steven has blackouts and dreams of another life that isn’t his own. He comes to realize that he has a dissociative identity disorder (DID) and is sharing his body with Marc Spector, a mercenary. Throughout the course of the show, they must learn to work together to solve a mystery involving Egyptian gods. This is definitely my number one favorite Marvel show. Oscar Isaac has so much range and does an amazing job playing two different characters. Though Steven and Marc are polar opposites, they’re a hilarious and dynamic duo. I’m still holding onto hope for an extended season, though it’s been three years, and the possibility that he’ll show up somewhere else in the MCU.

Quote: “The voices in your head… there’s chaos in you. Embrace the chaos.”

Marvel Studios

Loki (2021)

Loki, the god of mischief, is flung into the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an institution filled with timekeepers who protect the flow of time. As a consequence of stealing the Tesseract from the Avengers, Loki must help the TVA catch a variant of himself. Working with Mobius, an agent at the TVA, they travel through time to investigate this mystery. I watched the first season by myself, and I absolutely loved it. The second time around, my older brother and I watched it together! Loki is one of the best anti-heroes out there; I like how they kept his mischievous manner but showed how he sort of has a heart. This was best exemplified through his friendly relationship with Mobius. They butt heads a lot in the first season, which paves the way for great humor, but eventually learn to work together for the greater good.

Quote: “Burdened with glorious purpose.“

Marvel Studios

Hawkeye (2021)

In this mini-series, Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye) wants to make up for lost time and be with his family during Christmas. Due to the Blip, he did many things during that time that have finally caught up to him. He meets Kate Bishop, a young archer (and fan), who helps him take down these past enemies with nothing but a bow and arrow. Hawkeye is the least popular of the original six Avengers in the fandom. I personally like him, but I think this show definitely does his character some justice. Another reason I enjoyed this show was because of the Christmas vibe; it’s a great show to binge during the winter season! All in all, this show proves (as did some of the movies) that Clint can do more than shoot a bow and arrow. You don’t need superhuman powers or fancy gadgets to be a hero.

Quote: Kate: “You know, some people have actually called me the world’s greatest archer.” Clint: “Yeah? Are you one of those people?”

Marvel Studios

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2021)

Sam Wilson (The Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) must work together to stop an anti-government group named the Flag Smashers. They want the world to go back to the way it was during the Blip. Bucky struggles to recover from his past as the Winter Soldier while Sam navigates the journey to becoming Captain America and what it means to hold the shield as a Black man. He gives the shield to the Smithsonian Museum, which angers Bucky. Despite their differences, they have to learn to work together to continue the legacy Steve Rogers left for them. I’m glad they got their own show together, as they are both underrated characters in the MCU. We see much of Bucky in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but not much of his actual personality and who he truly is. Similarly, with Sam, we got to know more about him and the family he has in Louisiana. One of my favorite scenes in this show is when Bucky and Sam go to therapy to try and hash their troubles out. Their serious, yet comical, banter makes for an incredible duo. I do wish we could have gotten a season two to see more of this dynamic duo, but for now, a rewatch will have to do.

Quote: Sam: “I assume you’re not going to move your seat up.” Bucky: “No.”

Marvel Entertainment

Marvel’s Runaways (2017)

A group of teenagers agrees to have a get-together at one of their friend’s houses. They soon uncover a horrible secret: their parents are supervillains. Terrified and confused, they run away together to somehow take down Pride, an evil supervillain organization. Learning how to live on their own isn’t easy, but they make do while navigating their own unlikely powers. I remember the first time I watched this show I was so immersed in it from beginning to end. Not many people talk about this show, and many moved past it way too quickly. It’s sweet how the teenagers take care of one another, and honestly, who doesn’t love the teenager vs. the government cliche? Coming back to this show makes me want to rewatch it immediately!

Quote: “How is it you know all this, but you’ve never gotten above a B- in calculus?“

Marvel Entertainment

DareDevil (2015)

Matt Murdock, a lawyer with enhanced senses, wants to make his city, Hell’s Kitchen, New York, a better place. He works alone to stop KingPin and other criminals from threatening these wishes. Matt becomes DareDevil at night, so no one in his personal life knows what he can do. I actually didn’t finish watching this show for some reason, but DareDevil’s character is so well-crafted. I know DareDevil made an appearance in Spiderman: No Way Home, which made everyone go insane. I think DareDevil doesn’t get much recognition, probably because this show was made ten years ago, but I’m glad there’s a new continuation of it called DareDevil: Born Again. I’m excited to watch it and see how things have changed but strongly recommend watching this first so things make more sense!

Quote: “There are other ways to see.“

Netflix

The Gifted (2017)

The Strucker family discovers that their two children, Andy and Lauren, have mutant powers. They have telekinetic abilities that allow them to manipulate matter. Forced to go on the run from the government to protect them, they join the Mutant Underground. This group fights against humans who don’t want to live in harmony with them. I was so disappointed when I found out that this show got canceled. This was such a unique way to continue the legacy of the X-Men. With help from mutants like ThunderBird, Polaris, Blink, and Eclipse, they come together for the greater good. I like the contrast, once again, with the focus on young teenagers with gifted abilities. If I could rewatch this show again for the very first time, I would!

Quote: “A war between humans and mutants isn’t helping anyone.”

Marvel Studios

Ms. Marvel (2022)

Kamala Khan, a sixteen-year-old with an overactive imagination, dreams of being as great as Captain Marvel and the Avengers. Struggling to fit in, her wish is soon granted when she comes across a mystical bangle. Her genes made her unlock these fascinating powers from within her, making her part Noor. She has the ability to stretch her limbs, change her appearance, and bend into different shapes. Contrary to widespread negative opinion, I don’t think this was a bad show. I was fifteen when I watched it and looked up to her. She made me feel empowered to be, obviously not a superhero, but someone who can make a difference.

Quote: “Do I have to figure out my whole future before lunch?“

Marvel Studios

Honorable Mention: WandaVision (which isn’t really underrated)

All of these shows deserve so much more recognition than they have received. I hope you’ll consider giving any one of these shows a watch if you haven’t already. It may take a while, but I promise these are worth the watch!