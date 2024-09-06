“Underconsumption” Has Never Been So Trendy

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Face it. As a Her Campus reader you are probably chronically online. And, as such, you are probably bombarded by ads. Currently, my algorithm is targeting me with Mejuri, Aritzia, and Omnilux offers as well as various athleisure brands. Honestly, they have me right where they want me. I love jewelry, preppy clothes, and any skincare that carries a promise of resolving my chronic acne. Oh, Athleisure? Not only am I a runner but I also go to TCU, the unofficial athleisure capital of the world. I want it. I want it all. But recently a trend known as “underconsumption core” has peaked my interest and made me wonder if, with the help of influencers making sustainability cool, I can cut back on my own spending.

The Status Quo: Overconsumption Core

Maybe my consuming desire is a result of being Gen-Z; I’m uniquely situated in a time that not only praises and encourages consumption but also grants unprecedented access. Basically, anything I want can be in the palm of my hand within 24 hours thanks to Amazon, FedEx or DHL. There are no barriers. My big sister ordered sunscreen from South Korea to Nebraska. It arrived in three days.

I also attribute my need to buy buy buy to influencers, for a few reasons. First, I’d like to thank parasocial relationships that create a “social” pressure. Have you ever had a friend basically sell you on something? Maybe your roommate has a cute pair of shoes or your clear-skinned sister recommends a cleanser. Clearly, you admire them and trust them and this can be enough to remove money from your bank account.

Online relationships may not be the same, but they feel the same. Currently, I am a “follower” (notice the cursed double meaning) of Dr. Dray, a dermatologist and online-influencer my sisters and I talk about as if we knew her. We buy all the products she recommends. Her skincare routine is my skincare routine. All in all, and I truly hate to admit this, I have spent money because of her advice.

Other influences may not sell me on products, but they do encourage a high-consumption lifestyle. Somehow, and very uncharacteristically of my thrifting, indie-music listening, brunette self, I am obsessed with this Alabama sorority-girl influencer. Everything she wears is pink. She must have 500 pieces of gold jewelry. She sleeps in curlers every night. My life is worlds different from her and yet here I am, feeling like she has perfectly achieved all my childhood dreams. On some level, I think if my life was like hers, I’d be happier. It’s illogical, I know.

What is Underconsumption Core?

But recently, I’ve seen a whole new movement on my For You Page: underconsumption core. Sustainability drives this trend; influencers are supporting reusing and long-term use of material goods. Some call it “de-influencing.” Rather than encouraging buying a product, they are urging social media followers to use products they already own or explore more affordable options.

Underconsumption has received a wildly positive response. Not only do social media influencers often support an unachievable lifestyle, they also live rather wasteful lives. Beauty products create incredible amount of waste. Influencers, who are sent their own free products, also sell products to their followers and encourage over-consumption of cosmetics. Gen-Z, a generation encountering environmental issues previously unknown, leans towards climate-positive movements generally (despite being such high consumers). Underconsumption seems to be the trend we’ve been waiting for.

Loosely, underconsumption has issued a collective deep breath; it shows that living your life, no matter how “unaesthetic,” is note-worthy or “post-worthy.” The ultra-edited, unachievable lifestyles that social media brandishes has been faulted for increasing anxiety and depression rates in young people.

I, for one, am looking forward to a new accepting era of media that praises sustainability, individuality, and simple living. What do you think?