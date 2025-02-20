The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter.

Like others who breeze through TV shows and are left wanting more, after I complete my rewatch of any show I consider the apex of nostalgia and comedy I immediately look for another series to obsess over and fill that desire for good TV that today’s teen-oriented shows are quite honestly lacking in. With this sense of hopelessness to find a series that won’t disappoint me, I’m left to rewatch yet another late 90s/early 2000s show for the umpteenth time. Recently, I’ve stumbled upon The O.C. again, which I’ve only seen from start to finish once. The summer after I graduate from school tends to be the time I stumble upon a show that alters my life dramatically, whether that be because it’s an exceptional show, or because I’m looking for escapist entertainment in a time of confusion and anxiety. Since it’s set in California, which is where I’m from, I was able to relate to the show significantly and truly connect with the characters who I later on grew to love more deeply as I evolved in college and saw bits and pieces of myself in these characters. Though my love for the show was strongest during the first season, as is the case with many audiences for a profusion of shows, I hold an appreciation for every season of the short-lived series, no matter the ups and downs it went through. With one of the most iconic death scenes, as well as highly memorable usages of songs paired with anxiety-inducing scenes, The O.C. is definitely a monumental series in the lives of teenagers and others, which is validated by the numerous fan accounts, edits, chatrooms, and other outlets for fans to create or share their thoughts on the show. Although it took me a while to watch the series and discover the actors who put the show on the map, I am so happy that I found yet another series from my favorite era of teenage drama shows to serve my needs at a time of uncertainty and fear of the unknown that a university in another state brings an 18-year-old. Now that I have seen this series once and am currently on season 2 in my rewatch, I can definitely say that I am well-suited to give a list of my top 25 songs from the entire series, as well as my own thoughts on how the music contributed to each scene. So, without further ado, here is my list!

Warner Bros.

25. “Like Spinning Plates” by Radiohead

After the unsettling earthquake that transpired, Ryan finds out that he got badly injured from the results of the quake, so he quickly sends a message to Seth asking for help but urging him not to mention it to Summer and Taylor. Although Radiohead is one of the greats in terms of a fantastic alternative rock band, and the music serves the scene with its melancholy tones and a hauntingly beautiful voice from Thom Yorke, there are plenty of other excellent uses of music in the rest of the series, which puts this last on my list.

24. “Paranoid Android” by Sia

Although a Radiohead song, this episode features a cover by Sia during a scene where Ryan, in his comatose state, tries to catch Marissa at the airport, but is left disappointed when it turns out to be Kaitlin instead. Many fans, myself included, were hoping for it to be Marissa, but unfortunately, Mischa Barton left the show at the end of season 3, and there was never any hint made that she would make a guest appearance after her departure (although it would’ve been really cool if she did). A beautifully done cover of the song, the music highlights the overall distress that viewers and Ryan both feel, leaving fans defeated and upset that it didn’t fulfill their expectations of Marissa coming back.

23. “Away from Me” by Puddle of Mudd

Used various times throughout the episode, this song always appeared when Oliver did something to piss Ryan off in hopes of stealing Marissa away from him. I thought this hit the nail on the head for what every frustrated and alienated teenager feels when no one else notices that something’s up with someone the new guy (in this case, Oliver). The use of Puddle of Mudd was very timely for a 2000s show and resonates with me especially because I have definitely felt that someone was off when no one else thought so until later on. Again, with the band already being discussed in pop culture at the time, the series capitalizes on gaining additional fans by using this song repeatedly throughout the episode.

22. “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers

Even though they had already been well-established in the music industry, having The Killers play one of their biggest hits on a popular TV show definitely generated more listeners for them and helped solidify The O.C. as iconic TV. Though the scene itself isn’t particularly pivotal, the introduction of The Killers to more audiences and the significance of having a well-known band play in a successful TV series displays the prominence of both parties, which makes the song even more iconic in this particular scene.

21. “Twilight” by Elliott Smith

As an Elliott Smith fan, I was definitely happy to find out that one of his songs was used in The O.C., since even though he is well known from Good Will Hunting’s soundtrack, his level of notability still remains lower than one might expect. In this scene, Ryan and Lindsay kiss and almost get caught by Kirsten in the pool house. Barely in the background of the scene, the music plays a delicate but crucial role in the moment where Ryan develops an interest in a newer female character.

20. “Don’t Give Up on Me” by Peter Gallagher

One of the only songs where an actual cast member sings, Peter Gallagher, (who plays Sandy), uses his talent from his musical days to provide us with a heartwarming scene of his character singing to his wife, a gift to commemorate their anniversary. Fun fact, Peter Gallagher was actually on Broadway for the role of Danny in Grease, which is why that’s referenced in the 20th episode of season 1.

19. “E-Pro” by Beck

In a very teen rebellion-esque and also truth-telling episode where the core four are stuck at the mall and left to their own devices, the gang decides to play hockey to while away the time. During this, “E-Pro” plays, which portrays the characters as adolescents facing life-altering challenges that are completely out of their control, but regardless, they still want to have fun and experience aspects of a normal teenage life. Although I do love this song, this scene isn’t particularly memorable or iconic in relation to the entire series.

18. “Night Moves” by Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band

Played in two episodes of season 1, this distinguished and timeless song, which even gets used as an episode title later on, is made clear to us that it’s one of Julie’s favorite “all alone with nobody on Valentine’s Day” songs, as she plays it throughout the night with no man in sight (except for when Luke comes along), getting drunk as it winds down into the wee hours of nightfall. Since it’s not really a major scene, just a fun tidbit that we learn about Melinda’s character, I’m ranking this song a little bit higher than the rest.

17. “No Rain” by Blind Melon

Another outstanding song choice used was when “No Rain” by Blind Melon, a band that gained notoriety around the grunge era, played. This song is a no-brainer as to what the scene is about–for once in what seems like a millennium, there’s rain in Orange County, which utterly confuses Seth and Ryan to no end, causing a hilarious scene to transpire where they call each other (even though their living quarters are just a few feet apart) because they aren’t used to the rare occurrence of actual rainfall. When I first saw this scene, I actually laughed because it truly never rains in SoCal, but I was also delighted that they used this song because it’s a classic from the ‘90s.

16. “The Way We Get By” by Spoon

This song was used as sort of an introduction to what the show was going to be about, kind of a laid-back and stress-free atmosphere to set the overall vibe of the show. Although not a monumental moment, this song contributes to the overall carefree atmosphere that the show attempts to portray early on. It plays in a scene where Ryan and Seth are beginning to form their friendship and brotherly bond, showcasing a moment where Ryan decides to get a job at a restaurant they frequent. As someone who grew up in California but not SoCal, I definitely related to this scene as I’ve regularly visited the beach at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and strolled along the promenade with my best friend, who I consider to be my sister. Now that I attend a university in Texas, I can definitely appreciate the uniqueness of California beaches as well as how there’s a distinct feeling of superiority to most other states when you can wear a bathing suit almost any time of the year.

15. “We Used to Be Friends” by The Dandy Warhols

Before there was Veronica Mars, there was The O.C., which endlessly played this song throughout one of its episodes from season 1. First used in the opening, the scene shows Seth dancing along to the music before pretending to be sick in front of Ryan and his parents. This scene, in particular, emphasizes how much Ryan and the Cohens get along together so well since Ryan fits right in with the family even though his background is the complete opposite of theirs and all odds were against them creating a functional family (I know it’s a TV show and that’s the entire plot, but still). It’s scenes like these that remind me of how I get along with my family, being the Seth of the household, which makes this moment along with the show itself even more special to me. The song itself is one of my favorites since it always puts me in a good mood no matter the day I’ve had. It’s also just fun to dance to even if you don’t have all the right moves, making the opener all the more entertaining and enjoyable.

14. “Ride” by The Vines

Okay okay, I know I’ve said this a lot, but I actually love this song and didn’t realize it was a 2000s song until a couple of days ago when I was rewatching the episode it was used in. When Ryan and Seth are talking about how Ryan hasn’t had any drama in his life lately, just then Luke ruins that peace by making out with Julie, his ex’s mom, and sneaking out of the motel where she is staying. This is another example of why The O.C. has such a good soundtrack because it plays stellar songs like this one to capture epochal scenes in the show, which not only depicts how the characters (Seth and Ryan for instance) are feeling but also how the audience feels as well. And, it’s just a fun and catchy song to listen to when you’re out for a spin and want to imitate a rockstar putting on a show.

13. “Float On” by Modest Mouse

Another popular song used in the show, “Float On” plays in a scene where Marissa has escaped to the one place where only Ryan could find her: his hometown. After just finding out about her ex hooking up with her mom (the drama of 2000s TV shows never ends), she runs away to supposedly start her new life in Chino and to get away from her mom, her ex-boyfriend, and anyone else who has hurt her deeply throughout this season. It’s a very immature move but classic for a teenage girl who has been through the hell she has endured.

12. “Forever Young” by Youth Group

“Forever Young” was featured during a scene when Ryan and Marissa slow danced to “their song,” which was arbitrarily picked out as whatever song was playing on the radio would then become the song that belonged to them. Although I’m not a big fan of this cover, it’s still a very important and memorable song/scene for fans all around, and it gives Marissa and Ryan shippers hope that their on-and-off relationship will survive (unfortunately it doesn’t). It’s also used when Ryan breaks up with Marissa to be with another girl, leaving Marissa heartbroken and Ryan starting a new relationship with someone who will bring less drama to the table (not a hater of Mischa’s character but she did throw Ryan for a loop with problems every other week).

11. “Fix You” by Coldplay

Another chart-topping band that had the opportunity to be featured on the show’s soundtrack during a major scene was Coldplay, whose song played in the background when Caleb was relaxing at the pool and suddenly had a heart attack, then creating further sorrow for all of the characters and fans, no matter if they had hitherto disliked him. Melinda Clarke (who plays Julie) gives a spectacular performance when reacting to Caleb going into cardiac arrest, generating emotions from the audience as she reacts to her husband’s unforeseen death. This song thoroughly highlights this adverse moment for the Cohen and Cooper families alike.

10. “If You Leave” by Nada Surf

After Seth’s letter from Anna got smudged after he was pushed and fell into the pool, Seth scurried over to the airport to stop Anna from leaving and also asked her if the reason for her departure was because of him (self-absorbed much?). Although he doesn’t end up being with her, this song underscores the emotions that Seth and Anna feel for each other, which is further shown through their poignant goodbye at the airport. It also gives Anna and Seth shippers a proper goodbye to a short-lived relationship.

9. “Champagne Supernova” by Matt Pond PA

When Summer realizes that her heart still lies with Seth, she decides to go back to him, only to find him hanging upside down from the rooftop with a Spiderman mask on, where they recreate the iconic Spiderman scene (which I think is more unforgettable than the original). With a cover version of the well-acclaimed song originally done by Oasis, fans all over associate “Champagne Supernova” with this scene, making it even more legendary for the song itself and the moment between the two lovebirds.

8. “To Sheila” by The Smashing Pumpkins

In an episode with electric chemistry between Ryan and Marissa, this song plays beautifully in the background as the moment between them almost foreshadows the uncertainty that will become Marissa’s life and the fact that Ryan will play an essential role in being her abettor. Billy Corgan’s voice pairs well with the two sharing an intimate moment together where Ryan places his jacket around Marissa, who is left teary-eyed and disturbed by the end of the episode. In my opinion, anything with The Smashing Pumpkins deserves acknowledgment, and this episode is no exception.

7. “Hide and Seek” by Imogen Heap

Though many might associate this song with the unforgettable Gossip Girl Thanksgiving scene, the OGs associate it with the original, which was when Trey almost killed Ryan, but Marissa prevented it by shooting at Trey, leaving viewers going nuts as to whether or not Trey was still alive. In retrospect, many find this song to be cheesy when combined with this suspenseful moment, but at the time, it was an iconic scene in television that is still remembered by tons of the series’ fans.

6. “Dice” by Finley Quaye, Beth Orton

One of my favorite scenes of the show, this particular moment shows Ryan making it just in time to get a New Year’s kiss from Marissa, preventing Oliver from getting any chance with her (that didn’t stop Oliver from trying unfortunately). Although it seemed like Ryan wouldn’t make it in time to save his relationship with Marissa from dissolution, he manages to arrive just in time while “Dice” plays prominently in the background to complement the scene favorably. It’s an exceptionally uplifting use of music for a television series that was at times depressing and unsatisfactory for both the main characters and the audience. This scene also includes Ryan telling Marissa that he loves her, with Marissa responding the same way that Ryan had when she confessed her love to him, saying, “Thank you”. It just provides a feel-good ending for Ryan and Marissa, and leaves Oliver all by his lonesome, another win for the fans.

5. “Maybe I’m Amazed” by Jem

In the season 1 finale, Jem succeeds in triumphantly covering Paul McCartney’s song, providing a somber ballad to Marissa and Ryan’s last dance of the season. Marissa, who’s visibly upset at the fact that she and Ryan aren’t going to be together after all, tells Ryan that she loves him. Ryan’s face says it all: he’s upset that he’s leaving her but also disappointed that he couldn’t be there to reciprocate that love because of his responsibility towards another woman (aka the baby that may or may not be his). This scene is magnified by Jem’s live performance in the actual episode, which makes a standout in the series, as it reflects the sentiments of the viewers and the characters at the end of the season.

4. “Into Dust” by Mazzy Star

Any fan of The O.C. will most likely remember exactly what happened when this song was playing. It’s the unforgettable moment where the audience doesn’t know if Marissa is breathing after her traumatic overdose that resulted from finding out about her boyfriend cheating on her, as well as other life-altering discoveries. As teenage death is a very scary and real dilemma that high schoolers face, seeing this scene brought me to the unfortunate reality that no one is immune to death, even though as a teenager it feels like you are. Mazzy Star is the only band that can suitably capture the feelings viewers possess during this calamitous scene, which it does brilliantly by underscoring the doubt that fans feel as Marissa’s fate is left unknown until the next episode. Additionally, it was also used early on when Ryan discovered that Marissa was left unconscious at her doorstep by her friends, which is one of the first scenes we see of Ryan taking care of Marissa, a theme that carries on throughout the rest of the show.

3. “Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley

Of course I put a Jeff Buckley song in the top 3, not only because it’s such an amazing song, but because it’s a crime to not put him at the forefront of the list. In the finale of season 1, Ryan and Marissa recreate the iconic scene where he’s in the passenger seat driving off, and she looks at him, almost as if she’s trying to see him more clearly. He turns around to look back at her, and instead of Luke picking her up in a truck like he did in the pilot, it’s a limo taking her to her new home with Caleb, (her stepdad), and her mom. The camera then shows us Seth embarking on a trip, supposedly to Tahiti, out of spite for Ryan leaving him for the woman he may or may not have impregnated (again, the 2000s knocks everyone else out of the park when it comes to the most drama-packed teen shows). The song ends the season with Buckley’s unforgettable and strikingly powerful voice. However, it’s first used when Marissa goes back to see Ryan, who’s staying in a model home until he leaves the next day, where again this song showcases its beauty through the what-could-be tension between the two, who are drawn to each other but can’t be together (at least in the beginning). Once again, Buckley successfully tugs at the hearts of fans with his breathtakingly beautiful voice, proving that he will never be forgotten.

2. “Honey and the Moon” by Joseph Arthur

A beautifully bittersweet song used in an iconic ending scene for the fabulousness that is the pilot of The O.C., this song depicts the well-known moment among fans of Ryan leaving and Marissa watching as he drives away with Sandy to go back to Chino, something that most people who love the show remember well. The song, although not as popular as other songs used in the series, makes the scene even more memorable, because of the dreamy and sober melodies played as the two characters who are destined to be together are taken apart for reasons out of their hands. I love this scene so much because the pilot itself is sensational, and because the vocals of the song are so calming and comforting for the listener, a perfect way to end an episode.

1. “Paint the Silence” by South

My biases might be showing through this selection, but I truly believe this was the best song used in the entire series of The O.C., especially because it was used to portray two drastically different emotions at two very different times in the show. During the first time it was used, Marissa and Ryan were stuck on the Ferris wheel, leading to a freak out from Ryan because of his cliche fear of heights (then again, I’m also afraid of heights). However, the moment takes a turn when they have their first official kiss, which Marissa initiates in order to get his mind off of his anxiety. This is definitely one of the best scenes of the show, not only because the music is so nostalgic of a time when life was easier and everything felt less serious than it does today, but also because it just fits the moment marvelously. It’s the moment when Ryan finally admits to Marissa that he does in fact want them to work out because he actually trusts her, and when Marissa reciprocates those feelings via her unequivocal response. The second time it was used was in season 3 where Marissa was back at the model home when she suddenly got a whirl of memories from the time that she first met Ryan, causing her to pass out due to the weight of her emotions and because of how their relationship had gone downhill since then. In this case, the song was used to make audiences feel the desolation Marissa felt about her relationship with Ryan, as well as to take a trip down memory lane when things were still good between them. This is definitely a song that I play when I am in my feels because it hits the nail on the head for how you’re feeling when you’re going through something, and it’s simply an amazing song that deserves more credit for how powerful it is.

Side note: I didn’t include “California” by Phantom Planet because it was the theme song of the entire show, so I don’t think it belongs on the list (although if it were to go on the list it would definitely be in the top 3).

Conclusion

And that concludes my top 25 list of songs from The O.C. that I thought were standouts in the series. Even though it’s not as popular as Gossip Girl or Gilmore Girls today, The O.C. still has one of the best TV soundtracks of the 2000s, and since music plays such a pivotal role in television, it’s noteworthy to see what TV shows fulfilled that notion and gave artists the chance to increase their popularity. The O.C. succeeded in this expectation in several ways, incorporating thoughtfully selected music to play: during climacteric scenes; in conversations between Seth and Summer disputing over Death Cab for Cutie or Seth and Ryan quarreling over Journey; through the numerous posters on the walls of noteworthy bands in Seth’s bedroom, such as Nirvana and Ben Folds Five; and even through the live performances at the Bait Shop that brought in more viewership. Essentially, The O.C. has a superb soundtrack that takes millennials and others back to their younger years, and hopefully, this list gives them the recognition it deserves and nudges you to take a listen to the songs on this list as well as more from the rest of the series.