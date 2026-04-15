There’s Something About ’90s Fashion…

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think I can confidently say I’m not the only one who was enraptured by Hulu’s Love Story, following John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, this year. The aesthetics of the show, the storytelling, the cinematography — all of it combined to make such a beautiful depiction of a tragic love story. However, the one thing I could not get over and am still obsessing over today is the fashion. While the outfits were fairly simple, they were so ‘90s and transported the show back decades. While being thrown back into this era, I couldn’t help but be reminded of some of my favorite on-screen ‘90s fashion queens:

Carrie Bradshaw

Speaking of trends coming back, I have loved the revival of Sex and the City. A show simply about girls having fun in New York? Yes please! Once again, the thing that stood out most about this show was Carrie’s ability to make any item of clothing look effortless and classy at the same time. Half of the time, her outfits look like she closed her eyes, picked a random piece of clothing, and then styled a designer-level outfit around it. This is a skill that I think I will spend the rest of my life trying to channel and master.

Rachel Green & Monica Geller

If we’re talking about ‘90s fashion, I think it’s a requirement to include our Friends icons, Rachel and Monica. The first time I watched Friends was in middle school, and these outfits have had a subtle influence on my style ever since. These besties have a gift for making the plainest outfits look so stylish and elevated. Every time I throw on a pair of jeans, I channel that Monica Geller red tank outfit (you know what I’m talking about). I’m starting my first corporate job this summer, and I will 1000% be turning to Rachel Green for inspiration and the guide for how to not hate my outfits every day.

Joey Potter

OK, technically, Dawson’s Creek was late ‘90s – early 2000s, but I absolutely love Joey, so I had to include her. All of her outfits were so effortless in a beach-town-local kind of way. She is exactly who I wanted to be growing up, and her ability to make a t-shirt look chic makes me infinitely envious. Joey has the original girl-next-door look that younger me could only dream of achieving and current me strives for any time I visit the beach.