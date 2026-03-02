The Women Who Defined Team USA’s Olympic Success

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Team USA left the Winter Olympics with 12 gold medals, but most of them were won by women. Female athletes accounted for eight golds, delivering standout performances that shaped the team’s overall success.

The following women played key roles in shaping Team USA’s gold-medal wins:

Alysa Liu captured gold in women's figure skating, delivering one of Team USA's most memorable performances of the Games.

Mikaela Shiffrin added to her Olympic legacy with a gold medal in alpine skiing, continuing her dominance on the world stage.

Breezy Johnson earned gold with a standout performance in downhill skiing, marking a major career milestone.

earned gold with a standout performance in downhill skiing, marking a major career milestone. Elana Meyers Taylor captured gold in monobob, becoming the oldest woman to win Olympic gold in the event.

The United States women’s national ice hockey team secured gold in women’s ice hockey, with contributions from leaders like Hilary Knight, Megan Keller, and Laila Edwards.

Together, these athletes showed that success is not defined by age, expectation, or gender. Their performances at the Winter Olympics reflected years of dedication and resilience. For women watching from anywhere in the world, their victories stand as a reminder that excellence comes in many forms and that when women are given space to compete, lead, and endure, they make history. I’m so proud of our American women and how hard they work!!