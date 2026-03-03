Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The View from My Window

Caroline Charron Student Contributor, Texas Christian University
Morning, afternoon, or night, you know where to find me when I’m not in class or with my friends: my window. Well, technically, it’s not my window, it’s my suitemate’s. It faces the Honors dorm and looks directly at the Rec and the volleyball courts. Opened or closed, that’s where I am, and that’s where I’ll be till move-out. 

I have scared countless people by yelling their names out of my window, and Super Frog has proposed to me on Valentine’s Day through that window; the possibilities are endless when I am sitting in my window. It never ends. When my friends lose me, they know where to find me. I find a certain peace when I sit in that window. If my mind is running a million miles per hour, I sit in that window, and everything slows down. 

Sitting there, I can be spotted before you see the volleyball courts. Walking by, you might hear a “bello” or a “hello there” from above you, which might be coming from me. My friends have started calling this place where I look out on the world “Caroline’s corner.” I can’t help but wonder about countless things as I sit there. 

Everywhere I’ve gone, I’ve found a place to sit and think and appreciate the world around me. At home, it’s on my patio, where I look out at the field, at my friend’s house in Maine, it’s the hammock I sit in, which gives me a perfect view of the water. I’ve finally found my sweet spot at TCU. It only took 6 months. 

If you’re wondering where to find me, I’ll be at my window (until I move out).

