The View from My Window

Morning, afternoon, or night, you know where to find me when I’m not in class or with my friends: my window. Well, technically, it’s not my window, it’s my suitemate’s. It faces the Honors dorm and looks directly at the Rec and the volleyball courts. Opened or closed, that’s where I am, and that’s where I’ll be till move-out.

I have scared countless people by yelling their names out of my window, and Super Frog has proposed to me on Valentine’s Day through that window; the possibilities are endless when I am sitting in my window. It never ends. When my friends lose me, they know where to find me. I find a certain peace when I sit in that window. If my mind is running a million miles per hour, I sit in that window, and everything slows down.

Sitting there, I can be spotted before you see the volleyball courts. Walking by, you might hear a “bello” or a “hello there” from above you, which might be coming from me. My friends have started calling this place where I look out on the world “Caroline’s corner.” I can’t help but wonder about countless things as I sit there.

Everywhere I’ve gone, I’ve found a place to sit and think and appreciate the world around me. At home, it’s on my patio, where I look out at the field, at my friend’s house in Maine, it’s the hammock I sit in, which gives me a perfect view of the water. I’ve finally found my sweet spot at TCU. It only took 6 months.

If you’re wondering where to find me, I’ll be at my window (until I move out).

