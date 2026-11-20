This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What Goes Unsaid

There’s a special kind of excitement that runs through your body after buying tickets to your first concert. Suddenly, you’re counting down the days, planning your outfit months in advance, and imagining what it’ll be like to see an artist perform live for the first time instead of through a screen. I had always gotten FOMO from watching everybody enjoy their 30th concert of the year while I hadn’t even had my first. To be part of such an amazing experience is to finally feel like I can sit in on conversations I can relate to.

But while everyone talks about how fun concerts are, nobody really covers everything else that goes on behind the scenes. The long security lines, the crowd of people hunting down their seats, or even the fact that your phone’s battery drops to 30% before the show even starts.

If you’re getting ready for your first concert — like I am — don’t fret. Here’s the survival guide nobody shares beforehand that you’ll be glad to have.

Your Feet Don’t Care About the Outfit Reveal

When people create their concert outfit moodboard, they usually hyperfocus on the clothes. The harsh reality is that your shoes will dictate whether you’re having fun by the end of the night.

You have to keep in mind the hours you might spend standing in line, walking through parking lots, climbing the venue stairs, and standing through hours-long performances. Those trendy platform boots may complete the look and seem great in photos, but your feet are going to be crying after four hours.

I’m not advising you to sacrifice the outfit; just make sure your shoes are well prepped for survival.

Your Best Friend Is About to Become Your Biggest Enemy

For some bizarre reason, concerts seem to drain phone batteries faster than anything else.

Between accessing tickets, finding friends, taking photos, recording videos, checking social media, and texting, your battery starts disappearing faster than your eyes can process. A portable charger might be the bulkiest, most frustrating thing you can pack, but it can save you from gaining another gray hair at the end of the night. Trust me, trying to find your way home with a dead phone after an eventful night is not an experience anyone wants.

Is This TSA or a Concert Security Line?

One of the most mind-blowing things about going to concerts isn’t the show itself, but seeing hundreds of people waiting to get inside.

For larger venues, everything takes longer than expected, like security checks, ticket scanning, and getting to the entrance. Getting there a little early gives you time to settle in, grab a treat, and actually enjoy the experience without having to hear your favorite song as you’re waiting outside the gates.

Your Camera Roll Doesn’t Need the Entire Concert

To be entirely truthful here, we all want videos to remember the concert. And yes, you should absolutely take some! Capture moments of your favorite song and pictures with your friends; every moment is worth documenting.

But at some point, you should put that damn phone down.

Sometimes, the best parts can’t be captured on video anyway. It’s the feeling of singing along with thousands of people at once; it’s the excitement when the opening act starts; it’s the random moments that make the night unique.

Being fully present can elevate your enjoyment to another level because, before you know it, the encore is over. Enjoy the moment while you’re in it, not by watching everything through your camera as you FaceTime your friend.

Everyone Is There for the Same Reason

Going to your very first concert can be intimidating, especially if you constantly have to worry about what you’re wearing, where you’re sitting, or whether you remember all the lyrics. Just remember, nobody is paying as much attention to you as you think they are. Decentralize yourself. Everyone there is focused on seeing an artist they love or even worrying about the same things you are. They’re singing, dancing, taking pictures, and making the same memories. Once the music starts, let yourself go.

Leaving Might Be the Hardest Part

After getting through the night, you might leave thinking, “Wow, getting into the concert is easy compared to leaving it.”

Thousands of people often head for the exits at the same time, which means traffic may seem bigger than before, parking lots are overcrowded, and rideshares are more expensive than ever.

Future you will be grateful when you’re not standing outside a venue trying to figure out your ride at midnight because you spent an equal amount of time planning what happens after and your cute outfit.

Final Thoughts

Your first concert might not be everything you looked forward to. You might get stuck in line, overpay for some water, or leave with blisters. But that’s what makes this experience so unforgettable.

By the end of the night, you most likely won’t remember all the little frustrating things that took out a lot out of you. What sticks with you the most is remembering hearing your favorite song live, screaming the lyrics, and realizing why concerts are worth the money in the first place. That’s what makes concerts such an amazing thing.