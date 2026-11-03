The Journey to My Harry Styles Concert

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When Harry Styles announced the Together Together tour in January, I was devastated. Not because I didn’t want to see him live, but because I wanted to so badly and wouldn’t be able to.

His only stop in the United States was in New York, for 30 nights at Madison Square Garden. As much as I wanted to attend, at the time of the announcement, flying to New York wasn’t feasible for me, since it meant buying a flight, hotel, and concert tickets, and doing it all by myself. As sad as I was, I told myself I’d see him at his next tour.

Months passed, and every so often I’d think about how I wouldn’t be able to hear my most-listened-to album of 2026 (so far), Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally, at a concert, but it was never enough for me to drop everything and fly to New York.

It wasn’t until a culmination of events and a you-only-live-once mindset that pushed me to book a flight to New York.

The Journey

Harry announced the second leg of his 2027 tour, featuring multiple stops in the United States, including Arlington, Texas. While it should’ve been great news for me at the time, I was planning to study abroad for a semester, meaning I wouldn’t be here for the Arlington stop, so I looked for alternatives. I could either a) see him in Atlanta, b) see him in Chicago, or c) skip the tour.

By this point, option C wasn’t even in the running. I told myself, “There’s no way I’m not seeing him live on this tour after he announced this many dates.” Still, I never thought about going to New York.

While I was debating attending Atlanta or Chicago, I realized that, realistically, neither was a good option. It was New York all over.

A New York concert came back into the running when my friend (shout out to Saba!) moved to New York. It was like an aha! moment for me.

I asked my friend if I could stay with her for a couple of nights so I could see Harry on a budget. She agreed, and for the next 4 hours on that Sunday, I scoured X, TikTok, StubHub, and anywhere I could find resale tickets. It felt like a rush of adrenaline when a reseller answered my message and I secured tickets!

The weeks leading up to my October 21st show were surreal. I could not believe I’d be seeing Harry Styles. I couldn’t believe that, on a whim, I’d be going to New York to see one of my favorite musicians live.

A couple of weeks before, my friend found tickets, so I would be seeing Harry Styles with somebody else.

That’s when the countdown started. For 2 weeks, my friend would text me the number of days left until our show. While I admit the lead-up to it was exciting, it was also nerve-racking to miss class and travel to New York alone.

The Show

On the day of, I flew to New York, and with just enough time to get ready and eat a slice of pizza on the subway, we made it to Madison Square Garden.

The entire experience was surreal. From simply being outside Madison Square Garden, one of the most iconic concert venues in the world (and where Taylor Swift got married!), I was in awe of my life.

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The concert was amazing, as I’d expected. I felt so loose and so free while singing and dancing to all of my favorite songs. The vibes were incredible. I was truly grateful to experience that.

After the concert, as usual, I watched back all of my videos and couldn’t believe it.

I stayed in New York for a couple of days after to explore the city and attend the Harry Styles merch pop-up.

Reflection

Once I got back to Texas, it hit me: the immense gratitude and pride I felt to have that experience. To know that all of the hours that I worked over the summer and during my 3 jobs were worth it.

I feel incredibly privileged to afford these luxuries of travelling and attending concerts. I am grateful for the work ethic my parents instilled in me when I was young: to work hard so I can afford these opportunities and experiences, ones that they didn’t get when they were young.

This isn’t a typical concert review but more of a diary of my journey to my Harry Styles concert and a look into what I felt.

Currently, I don’t have any other concerts lined up; this experience keeps me inspired to work hard so I can experience this again.