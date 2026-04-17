This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I truly think every moment in my life led to me meeting my roommates. I used to wish for a group of friends like this, and now I’m blessed enough to be living with them. My roommates have been the best thing that’s happened to me in college. They’ve been the most memorable part of my time at TCU, and I don’t think I’ve ever met a group of people where we just instantly clicked the way we did.

We can go days without talking and then eventually find ourselves right back in the living room talking for hours. Our debriefs are, by far, the best times. Whether we’re all doing homework, sitting in the kitchen cooking something random, or just catching up, there’s never a dull moment. The walls of 613 have heard everything — every story, every laugh, every late-night conversation, and every crash-out.

It’s so crazy how one thing led to us living together. They truly feel like my invisible string. I catch myself all the time thinking about how lucky I am to have found these girls. Everyone always talks about childhood friends, but no one really talks about the girls you meet in your 20s, when you’re in that awkward stage of figuring out who you are and what adulthood even looks like. Those are the people you end up looking back on, the ones you can be your true self with. They have become the standard for all my friendships, and it still feels so unreal that I found people who genuinely share the same mindset as me and push me to be better in life. I think one of my favorite things about us is that we can genuinely talk about anything. This is the first time I’ve ever felt this open with people, and I can say what I’m thinking, how I’m feeling, or what I’m going through without holding back, knowing there’s never any judgment and that they’re always open to talking things through, no matter what it is.

In the time we’ve known each other, so much has happened. Life hasn’t slowed down for any of us, but somehow, we’ve all been there to help each other through it. We have all seen each other at our worst, and with love, we’ve cared for one another through it all. Whether it was through tough discussions or simple advice, we’ve pushed each other to grow and want the best for each other. There are moments when we’ve had to break down and tell each other what we don’t want to hear, but we all know it comes from a place of love.

I’ve never met people who are so okay with being themselves. There is no judgment or pressure, just genuine support and understanding. It’s such a relief not to feel pressured to be something we’re not. We don’t set unrealistic expectations for each other, and we all understand that we have our own lives. We don’t get upset when we go days without talking, and that kind of understanding is something I didn’t even realize I needed. They’ve shown me what a healthy friendship should look like, and I’ll forever be grateful for that.

Living with them has taught me more than I ever expected, and not just about sharing a space, but about connection, friendship, and what it means to feel at home with people who aren’t your family but somehow become it.

We might be hated in public, but we are so loved within the walls of 613. There’s so much talk, but at the end of the day, we see each other for who we really are, and I don’t think there’s anything that could ever be said to make us turn on each other. We are probably the most different people I know living together, but somehow it just works.

At the end of the day, we’re just the four who never turn down a good time.