The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter.

As an avid music lover and playlist maker, I’m constantly listening to a variety of different songs every day. Sometimes it depends on my mood, but other times I’m just listening for a good time or need some background music. So, here are ten songs that I’ve been listening to nonstop this March!

“Waving Through a Window” by Ben Platt

Full transparency here, I have never watched Dear Evan Hansen, but this song is so catchy! I love musicals, so my inner theater girl is screaming when this song plays. It’s a very heartfelt song, sung by the talented Ben Platt, about a teenager who is struggling to be seen by his peers. He feels out of place in his life and expresses it through this song.

♫ On the outside always looking in, will I ever be more than I’ve always been? ♫

Dear Evan Hansen – YouTube

“I’ll Make a Man Out of You” by Donny Osmond

Honestly, who doesn’t love Disney songs? Mulan is easily one of my top three favorite Disney princesses. My favorite part of the song is the chorus because it’s super catchy (thank you, Donny).

♫ You must be swift as a coursing river ♫

Donny Osmond – YouTube

“YOUR WAY’S BETTER” by Forrest Frank

Forrest Frank is one of my favorite artists ever. He blends a mix of genres with his songs, but this is one of my favorites! I’m surprised more of his songs weren’t on my playlist this month, but I’ll be sure to change that moving forward!

♫ I searched the world till my head hurt, just to find out Your way’s better ♫

Forrest Frank – YouTube

“Slipping Through My Fingers” by Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfield

Once again, I have not watched this movie, but it’s because I know I’ll be a complete wreck. This song is so mother-daughter coded, I can’t help but love it! I will watch the movie eventually… For now, I’ll just enjoy the song.

♫ Sometimes I wish that I could freeze the picture, and save it from the funny tricks of time ♫

Universal Music Group – YouTube

“Opportunity” by Quvenzhané Wallis

Before you question me, yes, I have seen this movie a million times, and I recently rewatched it over spring break! Quvenzhané’s voice is so beautiful, and this song pulls on my heartstrings every time it plays. I highly recommend listening to the other songs on this playlist, like “The City’s Yours,” and watching the movie!

♫ Now look at me and this opportunity, you’re witnessing my moment you see? ♫

Roc Nation Records/Overbook Entertainment/Madison Gate Records/RCA Records – YouTube

“Car’s Outside” by James Arthur

I recently rediscovered this song while writing a short story for one of my classes. James Arthur has so many amazing songs, and his voice is literally insane!

♫ Oh darling all of the city lights, never shine as bright as your eyes ♫

James Arthur – YouTube

“I Know the End” by Phoebe Bridgers

This is another song I added to my playlist while writing my short story. I love her lyricism and, as a whole, the song sets the tone for my story nicely!

♫ Driving out into the sun, let the ultraviolet cover me up ♫

Phoebe Bridgers – YouTube

“Top of My School” by Katherine Lynn-Rose

I found this song on Instagram, and I’m disappointed that I didn’t find it sooner when I was fifteen. It reminds me of the pressure I felt to live up to certain academic standards and how I pushed myself to be the best. The song perfectly captures this feeling, but not in a bad sense, it’s just really relatable. I feel like that pressure is being acknowledged in a comforting way.

♫ Cause maybe I know what my heart desires, maybe I’ll lead with a passionate fire ♫

Katherine Lynn-Rose – YouTube

“Motion Sickness” by Phoebe Bridgers

Yes, this is another Phoebe Bridgers song I added to my short story playlist. Her songs are really good, and I highly recommend giving her a listen if you already haven’t!

♫ I hate you for what you did, and I miss you like a little kid ♫

Phoebe Bridgers – YouTube

“The Cut That Always Bleeds” by Conan Gray

My roommate says I never stop singing this song (our walls are thin). I didn’t even realize I was obsessed with this song until she told me, to be honest. Conan is another one of my favorite pop artists, and I can’t get enough of his music!

♫ The cut that always bleeds ♫

Conan Gray – YouTube

Many of these songs make for a really random playlist, but I love them and will continue listening to my heart’s desire! Hope you give them a listen!