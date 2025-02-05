Super Bowl Preview: A Girl’s Guide to the 24-25 NFL Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back, ladies! It has been a while since we last debriefed the happenings of the 24-25 NFL season. December and January have been filled with some nail-biting NFL playoff games, and I could not have been more pleased with the drama that it all entailed. Now, with the Super Bowl around the corner, we have a lot to chat about.

Super Bowl LIX, or 59, for my fellow girlies who cannot read Roman numerals, will be held at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 9th, 2025. There will be a bunch of musical prowess on football’s biggest stage. John Batiste will be kicking the game off with the national anthem, followed by a performance of “America the Beautiful” by Lauren Daigle. Kendrick Lamar will be performing for the Apple Music halftime show!!! It has also been confirmed that SZA will be one of potentially many featuring artists who will make an appearance during the halftime performance. While Kendrick Lamar’s discography is nothing short of amazing, I hope to hear some of his classic hits off older albums including “HUMBLE,” and “Alright,” along with upbeat songs such as “Squabble Up” off his latest album. With an appearance from SZA, there are many songs that they could sing, but I would love a “30 for 30” performance from the two of them on the Super Bowl stage. Is it selfish to ask for a SZA solo moment to sing a hit like “Kill Bill?” Nonetheless, I am pumped for this Super Bowl halftime show!

This year, the Eagles and Chiefs will be battling it out in a repeat of Super Bowl LVII. This is the second time in three years that these two teams have made it to the Super Bowl and the third straight year that the Chiefs have made it to this game. The last time these two teams fought it out on the field, the Chiefs narrowly snagged the victory with a field goal as time was expiring.

PlayoffS RECAP

So how did we get here? Let’s briefly recap the Chiefs’ and Eagles’ journey to the Super Bowl. The Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers in a relatively easy fashion. Between multiple interceptions by Jordan Love and several turnovers, the Packers did not stand a chance to win. The Eagles then beat the Rams, but not in a convincing fashion. QB Jalen Hurts looked off in the first half, then suffered a small knee injury in the third quarter. While he played the rest of the game in a brace, his movement was much more limited. After a surprising upset by the Washington Commanders over the Detroit Lions, the NFC championship ended up being an NFC East matchup. Jalen Hurts returned stronger and led the Eagles to defeat the Commanders decisively. Despite the Commanders being led by rookie sensation QB Jayden Daniels, their offensive firepower was not enough to match that of the Eagles. As a Cowboys fan, I will say it hurts deeply to see the Eagles in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. However, they are a strong team that has a real shot at beating the Chiefs.

Being the one seed in the AFC, the Chiefs had a bye week going directly into the divisional round. Coming off of a long period of rest, the Chiefs struggled to get their offense going at the beginning of their divisional game with the Texans, but they started to find their rhythm towards the second half, capping the fourth quarter off with a Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce touchdown. The AFC Championship, unlike the other conference championship, came down to the last two minutes. With the Chiefs winning and advancing to their third straight Super Bowl, the narrative around this game has largely been centered around some controversial game calls, including a missed fourth down that gave the ball back to the Chiefs at a crucial time during the fourth quarter. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes both played strong games, but ultimately a pass to Samaje Perine gave the Chiefs the first down necessary for the Chiefs to clinch a spot in the Super Bowl.

Chiefs vs. eagles… who will win?

How will these teams match up? Who will come out on top? I think that both teams have a fair shot at winning. It’s going to come down to the wire and will ultimately be a game of inches. The Eagles have a very strong run game and are led by arguably the best running back in the league, Saquon Barkley. Their run game is supplemented by their well-oiled offensive line unit, including pro bowlers Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson, and Lane Johnson. However, the offensive line is nesting a few injuries, so time will tell how much they rest and recover to play the Chiefs in a week. The Eagles also have a strong group of receivers, consisting of DeVonta Smith, AJ Brown, and tight end Dallas Goedert. On the defensive side, the Eagles secondary is exceptional. Starting cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Darius Slay Jr. can neutralize the Chiefs’ pass game. If the Eagles want to win, they need to come out with a strong run game open up pass options. They cannot turnover the ball, must score on every possession, and cannot leave the game up to Patrick Mahomes with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter.

However, the Chiefs are just as strong. Showing signs of progress in the game against the Bills, the Chiefs wide receiver room is looking the strongest it has this season. Juju Smith-Schuster, Deandre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy, and Travis Kelce make great options for Patrick Mahomes across the field. If running back Isaiah Pacheco can find a similar rhythm to how he played before breaking his leg, he will be a force during this game. The Chiefs’ offensive interior line is one of the best in the league, so maintaining their efforts will be key to ensuring Mahomes has enough time to make the best play. Led by Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, and Justin Reid, the Chiefs’ defense is strong at all levels. Their offense must get going early in the game to ensure they don’t tire their defense out too early. The key for the Chiefs will be for the defensive line to stop the Eagles’ run game, for wide receivers to beat their defenders in the secondary, and for all of the offense to be in tune with Patrick Mahomes. With the stakes this high, even a small mistake could cost the team the entire game.

Stories of the game

If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, they will be the first team to win three consecutive championships. Patrick Mahomes, despite being so young, has already been compared to the greats, including Tom Brady. While I’d argue that he has not reached the level of greatness that Tom Brady is revered at, winning three Super Bowls in a row would put Mahomes in that conversation. If the Chiefs win this game, there are questions surrounding if legendary Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will retire. While he signed a two-year extension this past off-season, a clause in the contract still allows him the flexibility to retire after this season. Would winning a Super Bowl be the best way to cap off Kelce’s career? Only time will tell.

On the flip side, the Eagles winning the championship will be redemption for Saquon Barkley, who was traded from the Giants, another NFC East divisional opponent. After not being respected by that organization and its fans, Barkley’s contributions to the Eagles’ Super Bowl run mean that much more. It would be even sweeter for him and his teammates to end with a victory.

This Super Bowl will be a roller-coaster unlike any other, and I cannot wait. So, while you are eating chips and salsa, devouring endless amounts of chicken wings, and gathering around the TV at your annual Super Bowl party, flex some of that football knowledge. I encourage you to surprise a “sports bro” who thinks you don’t know anything about football. As we close out the NFL season, it has been incredible to be your honorary NFL correspondent. Cheers to a wonderful season and an exciting upcoming Super Bowl!

Till next season,

Vinisha