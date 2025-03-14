The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

St. Patty’s Day is almost here, and there are so many directions you can go with what to wear. Just make sure to wear green so you don’t get pinched! You can dress cutesy and give spring vibes, emphasize this big national drinking day, or… combine both! Here are some outfits you can follow to the point or use as inspiration.

Note: everything found here is on Amazon, but similar pieces can be found close to anywhere.

Recommended stores:

Amazon

Target

Windsor

Spencer’s

Shein

Etsy

Pretty Little Thing

Pac Sun

Hollister

American Eagle

Lulus

Spring vibes

Emphasize the springtime with a cute sun dress and sandals or sneakers for a cute more dressed-up, casual look.

Photos by Amazon

going out

If you want to dress up for a night out on the town, a sexy and cute dress with some fun heels never fails.

Photos by Amazon

Jeans and a cute top

The go-to-college-girl look for a fun night out is a good pair of jeans and a cute top, and this tried-and-true style doesn’t have to change for St. Patrick’s Day.

Photos by Amazon

basic top and cute bottoms

We can take a turn on the expected cute top and jeans by switching that around. If you only have basic tops but still want to take that next step, pairing it with a cute skirt or fun pants will make you stand out.

Photos by Amazon

humor me

If you want to be comfy but still have fun with what you are wearing, a funny t-shirt or hat (or both) will stand out to others and make the night even more fun.

Photos by Amazon

Accessories

Any outfit, fancy or basic, can be taken to the next step with jewelry and accessories, so make sure to add some fun little things to elevate your outfit, no matter where you are going or what you are doing. You can go with fun novelty accessories, so emphasize the gold in the pot and wear gold jewelry.

Photos by Amazon

At the end of the day, whatever you wear, you are going to look beautiful. Have fun, wear your green, and stay safe!