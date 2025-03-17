Spring Break Playlists for the Top 5 Spring Break Spots

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
No matter where you are going, spring break vibes are meant to be happy, fun, and a pinch of crazy. Set the tone you want for your spring break using your music, and live the life you want for the next week!
The top 5 common places for college spring breaks are:
- Cancun
- Miami Beach
- Las Vegas
- New Orleans
- Cabo San Lucas
Whether you’re going to the city that never sleeps, the beachside parties in Miami, or swim-up bars in Cabo, there is a playlist for what you want to do. Here are 10 songs, in no specific order, for each location to get your spring break playlist inspiration started!
Cancún
- “Belly Dancer” by Imanbek and BYOR
- “Bongos” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion
- “Danza Kudro” by Don Omar and Lucenzo
- “Fireball” by Pitbull
- “Despacito” by Luís and Daddy Yankee
- “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira and Wyclef Jean
- “Whenever, Wherever” by Shakira
- “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” by Mike Posner and Seeb
- “Dance Again” by Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull
- “No Lie” by Sean Paul and Dua Lipa
Miami Beach
- “Glamorous” by Fergie and Ludacris
- “Super Freaky Girl” by Nicki Minaj
- “Time of our Lives” by Pitbull and Ne-Yo
- “Pursuit of Happiness” by Kidi Cudi, MGMT, and Ratata
- “I’m in Miami Bitch” by LMFAO
- “Damn I Love Miami” by Pitbull and Lil Jon
- “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice
- “The Way I Are” by Timbaland, Keri Hilson, D.O.E
- “Rain Over Me” by Pitbull and Marc Anthony
- “Ayy Ladies” by Travis Porter, feat. Tyga
Las Vegas
- “Waking Up in Vegas” by Katy Perry
- “Vegas” by Doja Cat
- “I Got a Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas
- “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO
- “Raise Your Glass” by P!nk
- “What the Hell” by Avril Lavigne
- “Last Friday Night” by Katy Perry
- “Troublemaker” by Olly Murs and Flo Rida
- “Bitch Better Have My Money” by Rhianna
- “Viva Las Vegas” by Elvis
new orleans
- “Mr. Saxobeat” by Alexandra Stan
- “Scream & Shout” by will.i.am and Britney Spears
- “Wop” by J. Dash
- “Wobble” by V.I.C
- “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift
- “Don’t Stop the Party” by Pitbull and TJR
- “Fast (Motion)” by Saweetie
- “GDFR” by Flo Rida, Sage the Gemini, and Lookas
- “Sexy and I Know It” by LMFAO
- “I love it” by Icona Pop and Charlie XCX
cabo san lucas
- “International Love” by Pitbull and Chris Brown
- “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee
- “Bounce” by Iggy Azalea
- “El Camino” by Black Caviar
- “Crank Me Up” by T-pain
- “Sexy Beaches” by Pitbull and Chloe Angelides
- “Calabria 2008” by Enur and Natasja
- “No Hands” by Waka Flaka
- “Shake Senora” by Pitbull, T-Pain, and Sean Paul
- “Patron Tequila” by Paradiso Girls, Lil Jon, and Eve
Now go have fun, smile tons, and, most importantly, stay safe!