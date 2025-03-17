Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
A24
Spring Break Playlists for the Top 5 Spring Break Spots

No matter where you are going, spring break vibes are meant to be happy, fun, and a pinch of crazy. Set the tone you want for your spring break using your music, and live the life you want for the next week!

The top 5 common places for college spring breaks are:

  1. Cancun 
  2. Miami Beach 
  3. Las Vegas 
  4. New Orleans
  5. Cabo San Lucas

Whether you’re going to the city that never sleeps, the beachside parties in Miami, or swim-up bars in Cabo, there is a playlist for what you want to do. Here are 10 songs, in no specific order, for each location to get your spring break playlist inspiration started!

Spotify on iPhone
Photo by Fixelgraphy from Unsplash

Cancún

  1. “Belly Dancer” by Imanbek and BYOR
  2. “Bongos” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion
  3. “Danza Kudro” by Don Omar and Lucenzo
  4. “Fireball” by Pitbull
  5. “Despacito” by Luís and Daddy Yankee
  6. “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira and Wyclef Jean
  7. “Whenever, Wherever” by Shakira 
  8. “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” by Mike Posner and Seeb
  9. “Dance Again” by Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull
  10. “No Lie” by Sean Paul and Dua Lipa 
summer beach umbrella
Photo by Luke Dean-Weymark from Unsplash

Miami Beach

  1. “Glamorous” by Fergie and Ludacris
  2. “Super Freaky Girl” by Nicki Minaj 
  3. “Time of our Lives” by Pitbull and Ne-Yo
  4. “Pursuit of Happiness” by Kidi Cudi, MGMT, and Ratata
  5. “I’m in Miami Bitch” by LMFAO
  6. “Damn I Love Miami” by Pitbull and Lil Jon
  7. “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice
  8. “The Way I Are” by Timbaland, Keri Hilson, D.O.E
  9. “Rain Over Me” by Pitbull and Marc Anthony 
  10. “Ayy Ladies” by Travis Porter, feat. Tyga
Florida palms
Photo by Leah Kelley from Pexels

Las Vegas

  1. “Waking Up in Vegas” by Katy Perry 
  2. “Vegas” by Doja Cat 
  3. “I Got a Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas
  4. “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO
  5. “Raise Your Glass” by P!nk
  6. “What the Hell” by Avril Lavigne
  7. “Last Friday Night” by Katy Perry 
  8. “Troublemaker” by Olly Murs and Flo Rida
  9. “Bitch Better Have My Money” by Rhianna
  10. “Viva Las Vegas” by Elvis
Anna Schultz-Best Friends Running Through Desert Adventure Road Trip
Anna Schultz / Her Campus

new orleans

  1. “Mr. Saxobeat” by Alexandra Stan 
  2. “Scream & Shout” by will.i.am and Britney Spears
  3. “Wop” by J. Dash
  4. “Wobble” by V.I.C
  5. “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift
  6. “Don’t Stop the Party” by Pitbull and TJR
  7. “Fast (Motion)” by Saweetie
  8. “GDFR” by Flo Rida, Sage the Gemini, and Lookas
  9. “Sexy and I Know It” by LMFAO
  10. “I love it” by Icona Pop and Charlie XCX
man playing instrument
Photo by Morgan Petroski from Unsplash

cabo san lucas

  1. “International Love” by Pitbull and Chris Brown 
  2. “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee
  3. “Bounce” by Iggy Azalea
  4. “El Camino” by Black Caviar 
  5. “Crank Me Up” by T-pain
  6. “Sexy Beaches” by Pitbull and Chloe Angelides 
  7. “Calabria 2008” by Enur and Natasja 
  8. “No Hands” by Waka Flaka
  9. “Shake Senora” by Pitbull, T-Pain, and Sean Paul
  10. “Patron Tequila” by Paradiso Girls, Lil Jon, and Eve
sean o KMn4VEeEPR8 unsplash?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
/ Unsplash

Now go have fun, smile tons, and, most importantly, stay safe!

Hi, my name is Paige Hassel. I am a Psychology major and Child Development minor at Texas Christian University. I used to do a lot of creative writing through short stories and working on a novel. I also used to write for my high school news paper in Park City, Utah. I enjoy writing about fun things that help people be creative and show their personality in a fun way! Ouside of writing, I enjoy hiking, country dancing, going on random adventures to see and experience new things, and to spend time with people I love.