Special Cleats for the Super Bowl Champions

As I call Philadelphia (well, just outside it) home, I think it’s time that I establish myself as your favorite Philly sports fan. Super Bowl Sunday a couple of weeks ago was a great night for me, and I wanted to write about my team in some way. Instead of yelling “Go Birds!” at people (which I will do if asked or sometimes without any request), I wanted to bring some more attention to something really special that the Eagles did during the season along with other NFL teams. I hope that reading this might make you proud of the team so many people are proud of!

WHAT IS MY CAUSE, MY CLEATS?

My Cause My Cleats is an NFL initiative that started in 2016 that encourages players to wear specially designed cleats during weeks 13 and 14 of the season. These cleats represent a cause or organization that the player supports and aims to promote awareness to the NFL audience. After two weeks, the NFL auctions the cleats in order to donate the money received back to the player’s chosen cause.

THE EAGLEs

The NFL’s website lists 32 Eagles players who participated in the initiative this year. Each of these players chose a cause to support and wore their own special-made cleats in support. Here are some spotlighted causes from members of the team you have probably heard of throughout the season:

JALEN HURTS

Jalen Hurts wears #1 on the field and plays quarterback. He was also the Super Bowl MVP, leading his team to his first Super Bowl Victory. He was drafted by the Eagles in 2020 and has since made 2 Super Bowl appearances already!

Supporting: The Jalen Hurts Foundation (jalenhurtsfoundation.org)

The Jalen Hurts Foundation operates with a goal to serve the youth of Philadelphia. The foundation gives resources, funds programs, promotes opportunities, and contributes even more to the city’s community. Jalen Hurts is known to believe in the youth of this country and to want to impact them through encouragement and inspiration. This foundation strongly reflects that and is doing very important work to support Philadelphia’s youth. Jalen Hurts is a star and an inspiration to kids from Philly, and the foundation furthers his impact on the community.

In addition to gaining advertising for the foundation and likely donations from Eagles fans, the cleats are currently on auction and expected to sell for multiple thousands of dollars.

SAQUON BARKLEY

This season was Saquon Barkley’s first with the Philadelphia Eagles, and anyone who knows football knows how incredible a season it was. He won the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year, broke so many records, and won a Super Bowl! (Sorry not sorry New York Giants…) He wears #26 and is the team’s running back. Saquon is also a bit of a Pennsylvania legend, as he played college football for Penn State!

Supporting: The 22q Family Foundation (22qfamilyfoundation.org)

22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome is a genetic condition that Saquon Barkley’s niece was diagnosed with. People with the disorder are missing a bit of chromosome 22, which holds many genes important to development and more. The 22q Family Foundation was created to raise awareness for the syndrome and connect with families affected. Support for this foundation furthers awareness in order to help people with 22q receive all of the knowledge, care, and treatments they require.

COOPER DEJEAN

Cooper DeJean is the Eagles’ rookie cornerback who wears #33. His first NFL season has been very successful, and he has been adored by the Philadelphia community. In the Super Bowl game, he scored a pick-six (when a defenseman intercepts the ball and scores a touchdown with it), which is much more than most NFL rookies can take credit for!

Supporting: The Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the University of Iowa (uihc.org/childrens)

The Stead Family Children’s Hospital is the only comprehensive children’s hospital in the state. DeJean grew up in Iowa and played college football at the University of Iowa, which is where the support for his cause comes from. Awareness brought to the hospital contributes heavily to donations made. Monetary donations help the hospital expand its service, improve its technology, and more.

A.J. BROWN

A.J. Brown wears #11 on the field and is a wide receiver for the Eagles. A.J. Brown went viral on social media earlier in the season for reading the book Inner Excellence on the sideline during games, and he did have an excellent season. He was drafted to the team in 2022 and has done very well on the team; he even scored one of the Eagles’ touchdowns in this year’s Super Bowl!

Supporting: The AJ Brown Foundation (givesignup.org/TicketEvent/TheAJBrownFoundation)

The AJ Brown Foundation is focused on creating opportunities and pathways to success for youths. The foundation hopes to instill confidence and resilience in the children of today so that they can be successful in their lives. They operate with values of commitment, empowerment, collaboration, and integrity and start initiatives related to the community, from wellness to education and much more.

MORE PLAYERS

Many Eagles players not highlighted above also wore cleats in support of their causes.

A full list can be found here: nfl.com/causes/my-cause-my-cleats/2024/eagles