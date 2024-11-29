Sorry, Netflix, It’s Not You…It’s Disney

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Picture this: it’s a Friday night. You’re wearing your comfiest PJs, holding a giant bowl of popcorn, and scrolling through your streaming options. The age-old question arises: Disney+ or Netflix? While Netflix may be your trusty old pal, Disney+ is the shiny new bestie who showed up with all the nostalgia and superhero flair you didn’t know you needed. Here’s why Disney+ is the streaming service we all deserve.

Marvel is the Real Cinematic Universe.

Yeah, Netflix has Stranger Things and Outer Banks, but does it have (nearly) everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Nope. On Disney+, you can rewatch Avengers: Endgame and cry every time Tony Stark says, “I am Iron Man,” and then laugh while watching the Guardians of the Galaxy Groot dancing scenes. Oh, and let’s not forget about Deadpool. The “Merc with a Mouth,” is streaming on Disney+ (all of his movies, including the Deadpool x Wolverine collab), bringing a perfect mix of action and sarcasm. Sure, it’s not exactly the family-friendly fare Disney is known for, but hey, even Mickey Mouse can appreciate Ryan Reynolds breaking the fourth wall.

Childhood Nostalgia at Your Fingertips

Remember when life was simple? When your biggest dilemma (at least mine) was whether to watch Kickin’ It or Lab Rats after school? Disney+ is there to transport you back to those days. Netflix might tempt you with generic crime dramas and algorithmically suggested “because you watched The Office” shows, but Disney+ is like a time machine to your childhood living room.

Netflix and “What’s Leaving this Month” Anxiety

Netflix is notorious for snatching away your favorite shows without warning. One minute you’re rewatching New Girl for the fortieth time, and the next it’s been replaced by a documentary about moth migration. Disney+, on the other hand, hoards its content. Once something is on Disney+, it’s not going anywhere. That means no more panicked marathons when you hear Netflix is removing your favorite movies.

Netflix, we love you, but it’s time to admit you’ve been dethroned. So, grab your popcorn, fire up your favorite Marvel movie, and settle in for a Disney+ binge. Who needs “Netflix and chill” when you can “Disney+ and reminisce”?