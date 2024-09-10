The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The second I walked through the doors of Target and saw fall themed trinkets in the dollar spot I knew it was time to begin crafting my fall playlist. After spending a modest 2 hours in Target and buying three more things than I actually needed, I went home and got to work. After days of picking, cutting, and curating songs, I am proud to say that I have made the best fall playlist of all time.

Okay, maybe it’s not the best but I like to think it’s still pretty good and, since I have a superior music taste, I thought I’d do all of you a favor and recommend songs you absolutely need on your fall playlist. The goal with this list was to include as many genres as possible, so hopefully there’s something for everyone on here. And since I could only include ten songs on this list I went ahead and linked the entire playlist at the end of the article!

“Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer

The Texas alternative rock group released this song as part of their 1997 self-titled album which showcases guitarist Matt Slocum’s lyrical expertise and singer Leigh Nash’s ability to bring the lyrics to life. Although the song is very wordy at some points, Nash effortlessly sings through the verses invoking a sense of nostalgia along the way. Fall as a time for reflection and nostalgia pairs perfectly.

“Lady Love” by Thee Sacred Souls

I’m sure by now you’ve heard Thee Sacred Souls most popular song, “Can I Call You Rose?,” due to it’s massive success on Tik Tok. However, the rest of the album has remained overlooked despite being one of the best modern soul albums. “Lady Love” is a standout on the album and if you’d describe fall as “comfy and cozy” then this song is perfect for your playlist.

“Everything I Am” by Kanye West and DJ Premier

In this song, Kanye reflects on where he is in his career and decides that it’s his personality that got him there. This aligns really well with the contemplative nature of fall. The lyrics go great with the mellow piano and beat making the perfect fall song.

“Here, There, and Everywhere” by The Beatles

This Lennon-McCartney song off of The Beatle’s 1966 album Revolver is a simple, sentimental love song that could raise anyone’s mood. The soft, mellow vocals create a warm, intimate feeling and the slower pace of the song matches the slower-paced, relaxing parts of fall. This is another great choice if you prefer cozy fall songs.

“Spotless” by Zach Bryan and The Lumineers

Zach Bryan’s heartfelt lyrics combined with the acoustic melodies do a great job at creating a warm feeling. The story telling and emotional depth are perfect for cozy, reflective nights when you’re wrapped up in a blanket with a warm drink.

“Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac

Rather than being warm and cozy like many fall songs, this song actually strikes me as more mystical and ethereal. Stevie Nick’s vocals on this song are absolutely enchanting and overall the song feels magical. It definitely reminds me of Halloween. If you’re looking for something a little less slow and comforting then this is the song for you.

“Porgy (I Loves You Porgy)” by Bill Evans Trio

If any genre is perfect for fall it’s jazz, and this song is a great example of that. The song is a little melancholic but mostly gentle which creates super soothing ambiance and serenity. It’s a fantastic song that can also serve as great background noise for quiet fall nights.

“Japanese Denim” by Daniel Caesar

Although the song lacks any autumnal lyrics or references, I think the instrumental and overall vibe speaks for itself. It’s mellow and soulful with smooth melodies that create a warm atmosphere that’s perfect for a chilly fall day.

“Watching Him Fade Away” by Mac DeMarco

Honestly, I could make my entire fall playlist with just Mac DeMarco songs. But, if I had to pick just one it would be this one. It’s so simple yet so effective at creating a relaxing feeling which is perfect for enjoying fall evenings. I’d recommend this song to anyone who thinks of fall as a quiet, somewhat gloomy time of year.

“To Be So Lonely” by Harry Styles

The guitar throughout the verses continues to be one of my favorite things from the entire Fine Line album. It makes the song feel like it’s being performed around a cozy campfire. If you listen carefully, you can also hear a match being struck right at the beginning of the verse. The song exudes warmth despite the harsh lyrics, and unless you live in Texas, (ugh) we could all use a little more warmth in fall.

Want more? Check out my playlist with tons of other songs perfect for fall!