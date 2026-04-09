Six of My Six-Star Reads

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As most readers do, I rank every book I read on a five-star scale, with one being the worst and five being the best. However, every once in a while, there is one book that absolutely takes the cake and just simply outshines all the others I’ve read. These are the books that I emphatically push onto my friends to read so I can talk about them and share my love. These are what I call my six-star reads. Anytime someone asks for a recommendation, these are where my mind runs. So, I hope it goes without saying that I recommend them to you!! And I hope you enjoy them as much as I do!

Funny Story– Emily Henry

If you have read any of my articles about any book, I can almost guarantee Emily Henry’s name popped up at some point. I absolutely love all of her books, but for those of you wondering, Funny Story is my favorite by a long shot (read more about my EH rankings here!). From the setting to the banter to the side characters, Funny Story has all the elements I dream of. Fake dating, friends-to-lovers, and so many of my favorite tropes came together to make this dreamy, lakeside summer romance that captured my heart. Henry’s writing instantly transported me to Michigan with our characters, creating the perfect immersive experience. Not to mention, Miles is a top-tier book boyfriend. So many of the scenes from this book live rent-free in my mind daily, and I’ve found myself comparing every romance to how this one made me feel.

The Wedding People – Alison Espach

I don’t know if it was the cover or what, but I knew I was going to love this book from the moment it was recommended to me. And that was 100% true. The Wedding People is about Pheobe, a woman who travels to Newport, RI, for the sole purpose of ending her life. However, when she arrives at her hotel, she discovers she is the only one staying there who is not attending a wedding. After having a very interesting interaction with the bride, Phoebe reevaluates her original plan, causing her to approach her trip from a new perspective. If there is one thing I love in a book, it’s a woman who rediscovers who she is in the middle of her life. Phoebe truly hits rock bottom and decides to restart her life from ground zero, and something about that is so inspiring. Watching her make all of these discoveries about what is actually important to her is such an important reminder: IT’S OK TO CHANGE!!

The Conditions of Will – Jessa Hastings

Jessa Hasting is an author that I have loved since reading the first page of Magnolia Parks. Her writing style is unlike any author I’ve ever read, and it has quickly become one of my favorites of all time. So, when reading The Conditions of Will, I was that much more excited when I not only loved the writing but connected so deeply with the characters. Each plot point and quote felt like it was written perfectly for me. When the Carter family must suddenly return to South Carolina for the reading of their late father’s will, readers are dropped into a family dynamic fit for a reality show. Hasting shows the character tackling so many heavy topics in a way that feels extremely real, making the book that much more personal. This insane dynamic, on top of a budding romance, made for such a fun and enthralling read that won me instantly.

The Ex Vows– Jessica Joyce

This is my most recent six-star read, and I’ve been thinking about it nonstop for the past month. This is a very simple romance, but it’s another one that just captured me from the start. This story follows Eli and Georgia, childhood friends-to-lovers who ended their relationship when the realities of post-grad life made them lose sight of what was important: each other. After reuniting to save their best friend’s wedding, the two navigate insane situations while trying to ignore their obvious history. I love to say that “to be loved is to be known,” and this book is the embodiment of that idea. Being childhood friends, the characters in this book know each other inside and out, making their relationship that much more meaningful. Their connection feels so tangible the whole time, and I was completely invested in Eli and Georgia from page 1.

Magnolia Parks: The Long Way Home– Jessa Hastings

At the risk of spoiling one of my favorite series of all time, I won’t go into too much detail about why this book has me in such a chokehold. This is the 3rd book in the Magnolia Parks series, and it is the second about Magnolia and BJ. Now let me tell you, if you told me two years ago that this book would be on this list, I would have had a hard time believing you. But this book took me from feeling indifferent about Magnolia and BJ to absolutely loving them, rooting for them, and even crying over them. I had such a visceral reaction to this book that it took me months to pick up the next book out of fear that it wouldn’t match the way this book made me feel. So…

The Seven Year Slip- Ashley Poston

For those of you who are very active on BookTok/BookTube, you’ve probably seen that this book is so hyped, which made me so hesitant to start reading it. However, I can confidently say it is well-deserved, and this book truly lives up to the hype. The Seven Year Slip is about Clementine, a publicist in New York, who has inherited a magical apartment from her late aunt. What makes it magical is Iwan, an aspiring chef who randomly appears and disappears every time Clementine enters the apartment. Living in the same apartment, the two form a friendship and help each other navigate being young in New York and chasing lifelong dreams. From the first chapter, I fell in love with the charm of this book. The classic New York romcom feel, and the way Clementine and Iwan form a sweet, authentic connection, made this such a memorable read. The connection between the two is so tangible throughout the story, and you can’t help but root for them.