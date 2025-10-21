Roller Rabbit on the Road: Rallying School Spirit at TCU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Excitement buzzed around campus as hundreds of students lined up around the Hyatt Place for the Roller Rabbit pop-up hours before the opening, eager to grab a pair of exclusive pajamas before they sold out. Roller Rabbit is a popular preppy pajama brand with a mission that goes well beyond selling their items. Their goal is to bring people together, as they believe that life should feel like a celebration.

From September 30 to October 1, Roller Rabbit hosted a Texas Mobile Tour, achieving their mission by bringing college students together. In the following weeks, the tour continued to SMU and UT, spreading the same love across campuses. Each pajama set incorporates the school’s colors. Purple pride was everywhere. With the signature purple monkey print put on sweatshirts, pajamas, wallets, and slippers, students are able to show off their TCU spirit everywhere they go.

Original photo by Danielle Moore

I have been a Roller Rabbit fan since my freshman year of high school, when my mom gifted me my very first pair, the red heart set, for Valentine’s Day. Since then, my love for the brand has only grown. Whether I am thinking about what I want for my birthday or Christmas, a new set of Roller Rabbit pajamas is always on my wish list. I was thrilled when I heard Roller Rabbit was bringing a pop-up to my own campus. To me, Roller Rabbit has always been more than just comfy pajamas: the brand’s clothing is a piece of comfort that helps me unwind, helping me feel carefree and content, and it’s a reminder that no matter how old you are, a pair of playful monkey pajamas can always bring a little joy.

The pop-up was show-stopping. Hundreds of pajamas were displayed on hangers and folded into woven bins surrounding the mobile boutique. Stairs led up to even more items, complete with changing rooms and mirrors so students could try on every piece. Of course, the changing rooms’ curtains featured Roller Rabbit’s signature monkey print, a detail that perfectly reflected Roller Rabbit’s efforts to bring the pop-up to life. The colorful monkey backdrop was a perfect addition for media content. Students and ambassadors posed with their new purchase in exclusive purple Roller Rabbit bags.

Original photo by Danielle Moore

Roller Rabbit paired with TCU students with strong social media followings to model and market their pajamas throughout the event. By getting students involved in their marketing, Roller Rabbit successfully connected with their target audience and strengthened its image as a community-centered brand.

“I had an incredible time at the Roller Rabbit pop-up on campus. It was so fun to see our TCU community come together for such an exciting event,” said Roller Rabbit ambassador and TCU sophomore, Addie Dawson. “I love that students have so much school spirit and are so proud and excited to wear our new TCU pajamas.”

Roller Rabbit didn’t fail to make their pop-up a huge attraction. Beyond selling their iconic purple monkey pajamas, the brand increased engagement with daily raffles, featuring limited edition Roller Rabbit prizes, a TCU Yeti and a game day bag. After securing their long-awaited pajamas, students could grab a specialty drink sponsored by Cultivar Coffee — the Roller Rabbit Purple Haze Latte (a lavender-vanilla iced latte topped off with purple sprinkles). The brand’s thoughtful details made students feel as though Roller Rabbit connected directly to their campus, making their event not just a shopping experience, but a celebration of school spirit and connection.

“Roller Rabbit has always been one of my favorite brands, so having them visit TCU was such a special experience,” said TCU sophomore Kenzie Stoddard. “The customized TCU pajamas perfectly capture the school spirit, and winning the Yeti made the event even more memorable and surreal. It truly reinforced why I’ve been a loyal fan of the brand.”

The Roller Rabbit pop-up reminded students that college is more than just intense schoolwork and studying. It gave students a break from their busy lives and a new set of pajamas to relax in. College is about shared experiences and bringing people together, which is exactly what Roller Rabbit achieved. Students left with more than just a PJ set: they brought with them a memorable experience with their friends and a little extra TCU pride.

The TCU purple monkey pajamas have officially dropped on Roller Rabbit’s website. Show some Horned Frog love and order yours now!