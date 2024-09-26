The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This Sunday, Sept. 22, marks the first day of Fall!! Although the weather isn’t exactly giving Gilmore Girls yet, we’re going full out this year with our pumpkin spice lattes in hand! So, in honor of this exciting transition into a new season, I have put together a list of some pumpkin patches around the DFW area so you don’t have to go searching yourself!

Whether you’re looking for a cute date spot with your significant other, or a day out with the gals, a pumpkin patch is always a great place for creating fun memories with loved ones. Plus, think of all the pumpkins you can take home and decorate with, or paint! Now get out there and snap those perfect fall pics for Insta!!

Autumn at the arboretum

This pumpkin patch, located at the Dallas Arboretum, is so much fun for every one of all ages! The theme for this year is “Texas Town,” which will focus on pioneer life. There will be houses made of pumpkins (yes, you read that right!) including a log cabin, a saloon, a general store, a sod house, a farmstead, and a literal schoolhouse! Along with the amazing sights, there are various activities for guests of all ages and live music for those who want to rest and listen to some talented local musicians! This is a pumpkin lovers dream!

Where: Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Rd, Dallas

When: Sept. 21 to Nov. 3, 2024

Hours: Open daily from 9am to 5pm

Cost: $22 for Adults, $13 for Children over 2 yrs old (BOGO tickets on Wednesdays!)

Contacts: (254)- 515- 6615 or find them on Instagram and Facebook!

For more information, visit https://www.dallasarboretum.org/autumn-at-the-arboretum/

Northpark Pumpkin Patch

While you’re shopping for that perfect fall fit, head on over to the shopping center’s garden for a picture perfect pumpkin exhibit! There are plenty of cute spots for photo ops including seasonal plantings, the dreamy wishing well, and a little gnome village! Along with all of the fun photo ops and pumpkins, you can sit and enjoy a hot cup of apple cider while marveling at the perfectly lit lights. This is an experience all in its own!

Where: CenterPark Garden at NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expressway, Dallas

When: Oct. 11 to Nov. 3, 2024

Hours: Mon. to Sat. 10am to 8pm, Sun. Noon to 6pm

Cost: FREE!!

Contacts: (254)- 664- 9110 or find them on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest!

For more information, visit https://northparkcenter.com/events/pumpkin-patch-2024

Fritz park pumpkin patch

This destination is PACKED with fun!! From pig races to spooky bowling, you can enjoy endless amounts of fun here! Every pumpkin you pick out is only $10 and a portion of that goes to Irving Animal Services. There will be plenty of fun photo ops fully decorated with hay bales and scarecrows! If you really want to bring in the Halloween spirit, visit the Spooky Barn. Make sure to stop by the Boo Bakery to get all the treats your heart desires!

Where: Fritz Park, 312 E. Vilbig Street, Irving

When: Oct. 5 to Nov. 3, 2024

Hours: Sat. 10am to 5pm, Sun. Noon to 5pm

Cost: $4 for Irving residents, $5 for non-residents, and free for kids 2 and under

Contacts: (817)- 300- 8004 or find them on Facebook!

For more information, visit https://www.animalconnectionzoo.com/pumpkinpatch

Hall’s Pumpkin farm

This farm is a must for all things fall! Hall’s Pumpkin Farm contains hundreds of freshly picked pumpkins for you to choose from! The destinations most loved attraction is the two acre large corn maze filled with nine feet tall stalks! You’ll get to visit all of the sweet farm animals including goats, chickens, and rabbits. Don’t forget to hop on a hayride to see the donkeys and cows out in the pasture!

Where: 3420 Hall Johnson Road, Grapevine

When: Oct. 4 to Nov. 3, 2024

Hours: Wed. and Thurs. 3pm to 8pm, Fri. 3pm to 9pm, Sat. 10am to 9pm. Sun. 1pm to 8pm

Cost: On weekends, $15 for 12-years-old and up, $10 for kids aged 4 to 11, and free for kids 3 and younger. $5 on Wed. and Thurs.

Contacts: (817)- 991-1052 or find them on Facebook!

For more information, visit http://www.hallspumpkinfarm.net/

Pumpkin Nights

Although this may not be the typical pumpkin patch you’re thinking of, it is a sight to be seen this fall!! Make sure to bring your walking shoes because you’ll get to walk through a lighted path with 7,500 hand carved pumpkins! The coolest part is getting to experience a 10 foot tall jack-o-lanterns, the worlds largest pumpkin guitar, a flying 40 foot handmade dragon, a life-size pumpkin pirate ship, and more surprises along the way!! There are picture perfect photo ops throughout your walk for that perfect Instagram moment! Along with the amazing pumpkin set ups, you get to enjoy fire dancers performing live at the village! You’re going to have the most magical fall evening after this spectacular experience!

Where: Howell Farms, 4016 W. Division St., Arlington

When: Sept. 19 to Oct. 31, 2024

Hours: Opens 7pm in Sept. and 6pm in Oct. Mon. to Thurs. closes 11pm, Fri. to Sun. closes at 11:30 pm.

Cost: Early Bird: Starts at $12, Regular Pricing is $15, kids under 4-years-old are free!

Contacts: Find them on Instagram and Facebook!

For more information, visit https://pumpkinnights.com/

Hopefully you found some of these locations interesting!! Have fun and be safe! Get those aesthetic Insta pics! Most importantly, create many wonderful fall memories! Happy Fall y’all!!