Olivia Dean’s ‘The Art of Loving’ Album: A Love Letter to the 20-Somethings

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a 20-year-old college girl, I’m at the beginning of a new decade of my life. I’m ready to make mistakes, learn from those mistakes, make more mistakes, and learn from those all over again. Olivia Dean, an English singer and songwriter, recently came out with an album titled The Art of Loving. The genres that encompass this album are pop and soul with a mix of R&B and jazz. The themes she pushes towards are self-love, living life to the fullest, and valuing the present moment. I think The Art of Loving fully embodies exploring your twenties and the relationships we gain and leave behind. I may have interpreted some songs from my own perspective (using friendship), but I think music is more meaningful that way. I only listed half of the songs that have lyrics that I believe capture these subjects the most, but I strongly recommend listening to all of the songs on her album!

“Lady, Lady”

“That lady, lady she’s the man / I think she’s got a master plan.”

This is one of my favorite songs on her no-skips album! This song makes me feel like I’m that girl, ready to take on whatever life throws at me. The dreams and ideas I have in my mind are capable of coming true, because they are (and so are yours)! It navigates changing and adapting to life as it comes to you. “All the things I couldn’t live without / I don’t need ’em now.” It’s okay to let go of the past and move forward onto better, brighter paths. We don’t have to feel stuck in one moment or be a certain type of person. We are constantly changing and evolving in beautiful ways. “She’s always changing me without a word / And I was just, I was just getting used to her.”

“Now we know that dream ain’t coming true / There’s room for something new.” Dreams come and go, which is okay! Sometimes we weren’t meant to cross that finish line, so the only thing we can do is move on. I know God has a plan for me to fulfill, even if it means leaving behind things that won’t get me there. We should all embrace the future ahead, unafraid and hopeful.

Her music video below showcases beautiful young ballerinas. The visuals and elements as a whole are lovely and elegant, making it a pleasant watching experience.

Olivia Dean – “Lady Lady”

“Baby Steps”

“Right, left, baby steps I’ll be my own pair of safe hands.”

This song is exactly what the title implies: it explores moving at your own pace in life by taking baby steps. It reminds me of every time I leave home to come back to college, delving into the feelings of independence and being on your own while just taking life one step at a time. It can feel overwhelming trying to do everything on your own, but little by little, we can adjust and learn to make do with what we have and will gain in the future. “I’ll be my own pair of safe hands / It’s not the end it’s the making of…”

Most of the time, only we are capable of creating and making life meaningful for ourselves. This independence we have gained leaves room for growth and more self-care. “It’s learning how to balance / If I’m out on Friday night, it’ll be me turnin’ off them lights / When I come home / But I’ll manage (I’ll manage, I’ll manage) / There’ll be roses on the shelf’ / Cause this house gon’ love itself / Yeah, this house gon’ love itself.”

Olivia Dean – “Baby Steps”

“Let Alone The One You Love”

“And, if you knew me at all / You wouldn’t try to keep me small / Who would do that to a friend, let alone the one you love?“

Applying this to friendship, our friends are the ones who support us in our life choices and ambitions. A friend is someone who will listen to your silly rants, support you unconditionally, and stick by your side as a loyal companion. It shouldn’t be or feel like a one-sided relationship; this love for one another goes both ways. This line focuses on shrinking oneself to fit the needs of the other person.

The song as a whole explores the pain of someone being hurt by someone they cared about, and reminds us that we shouldn’t change ourselves for anyone, because if we do, they’re not a true friend. “It’s too much to mend / You’re the hug that had to end.”

Olivia Dean – “Let Alone The One You Love”

“Something Inbetween”

“I’m not leaving / Just feel tightly squeezed in / Love needs breathing / I’m not his, I’m not hers, I’m not yours.”

This song highlights the importance of having space to be oneself and making space for that shared love. The independence we have should be valued by the other person. She doesn’t want to have a “something in-between” relationship; she wants clarity and transparency from both sides.

“There’s no point giving up on honesty / It’s no use feeling bad.”

Olivia Dean – “Something Inbetween”

“A Couple Minutes”

“It’s alright, think I’m fine with the silence / There’s some good in goodbyes.”

In this song, she talks about the bittersweetness of letting go of past relationships and their nostalgia so that it doesn’t consume you. There’s peace in moving forward and going your own separate ways. It makes me wonder if this is what college will feel like after graduating, because it’s definitely what high school felt like. Olivia also explores reconnecting with the past for a fleeting moment. “And although it’s over / I’ll always be there / Only have a couple minutes and we’re going back to real life.”

I think this can apply to friendships, because when I think of old friends, I think of them in a positive light. The time we had wasn’t wasted or lost; it’ll always be there, lingering in the memories we shared. She also explores reconnecting with the past for a fleeting moment. Both people have changed in ways the other never would have imagined for them. As long as the care and love in that past friendship were reciprocated, it wasn’t unproductive or a waste. “Love’s never wasted / When it’s shared.”

Olivia Dean – “A Couple Minutes”

“I’ve Seen It”

“The more you look, the more you find / It’s all around you all the time / Catches your eye, you blink and then it’s gone.”

Though she doesn’t explicitly state the word, Olivia uses metaphors and observations from her life to describe where she’s seen love. Love comes in so many different shapes and forms; it’s all around us if we take the time to look for it. It makes me reflect on all the love I’ve received in my own life, from my older brothers, parents, and friends.

I’ve seen it when listening to my sophomore roommates’ late-night talks, seeing my brothers watching anime in front of the TV, and spending time with my parents while they visited me at college. This was the perfect song to end with on her album. I think gratitude is something we often forget to practice; it’s the little things that matter. “Brings out the worst, brings out the best / I know it’s somewhere in my chest / I guess it’s been inside me all along.”

Olivia Dean – “I’ve Seen It”

Olivia Dean is clearly on the up and coming, and I’m glad I get to witness the start of her bright career. She has other music out. The song “It Isn’t Perfect But It Might Be,” which is from the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy soundtrack, is one of my favorite Olivia Dean songs. Her album Messy came out in 2023, which I would recommend you check out, too! Overall, the songs in The Art of Loving are a breath of fresh air, and I hope you give them a listen!