New Music Releases: What You Should Be Listening To

Looking for new music to listen to? Here are some of my favorite new releases (mostly albums, but one single and one EP) from the last month and a half!

Chromakopia

Artist: Tyler the Creator

Released: October 28, 2024

Album Length: 53 minutes (14 songs)

It is my strong opinion that Tyler is one of the musical geniuses of our generation. His ability to blend sounds, to sample, and to create something new is so incredibly refreshing. Listening to his albums is always like entering into a musical world that you just get to sit inside for some time. This album is no different. He put so much work into this album and what it means, even down to choosing a different release date from the standard. The album asks you to listen hard and think about what he is saying, but is so incredibly good and intriguing to the ear. Sit down and listen to this album. Really listen. Listen at least twice. Tyler is highly intelligent, and in this album he’s telling you about his life and his past, and accompanying his words with a fresh and compiled sound.

My Favorite Songs: “St. Chroma” and “Take Your Mask Off”

Disease

Artist: Lady Gaga

Released: October 25, 2024

Lady Gaga is back! “Disease” is the lead single for her new album, currently called LG7. Her last album of totally original new music, Chromatica, was released in 2020. Even though she has been making music recently, (with Bruno Mars, for example, or on the new Joker: Folie à Deux) this album will be only her sound. “Disease” is just that: a heavy bass and her raspy vocalizations quite reminiscent of her “Born this Way” and The Fame sound from years ago. Lady Gaga is one of this time’s most talented and interesting artists and I love everything she does. I am excited by “Disease” for what this new album will bring, and if you love her older music you should absolutely give this a listen.

For Cryin’ Out Loud

Artist: FINNEAS

Released: October 4, 2024

Album Length: 40 minutes (10 songs)

I love Finneas’ music. I’ve always found him so talented and find myself defaulting to his music frequently. This album is true to his crooning, indie-boy sound, but features a lot of interesting variety. I appreciate when I can hear a dragging piano in one song and some electric guitar riffs in the next. My suggestion is to listen to this album while you are doing work at your desk; it gives you enough energy and a nice bouncy sound in your ears but won’t make you jump around the room and abandon whatever you’re doing.

My Favorite Songs: “Starf*cker” and *Little Window*

Warriors

Composers/Lyricists: Lin Manuel-Miranda, Eisa Davis

Artists: Various

Released: October 18, 2024

Album Length: 1 hour 20 minutes (26 songs)

Did you have a Hamilton phase in middle school? (Or are you still in it? Guilty.) Have you watched Moana? Or maybe Encanto? In the Heights? All of these are the products of the genius of Lin Manuel-Miranda. So is Warriors, a concept album based on the 1979 film The Warriors, that based on a book with the same title. The other creator of the album is Eisa Davis, a playwright, actress, and singer/songwriter. Together, the two created the album which tells this story so beautifully and features vocal powerhouses from popular music to Broadway belters. Just try it out! And, if thats not enough from me, Ms. Lauryn Hill has a song on the album so listen to it for her.

My Favorite Songs: “If You Can Count” and “A Light Or Somethin’”

SABLE,

Artist: Bon Iver

Released: October 18, 2024

EP Length: 12 minutes (4 songs)

Oh, how I love Bon Iver! When this rich baritone fills my headphones, I can’t help but relax a little bit into my body. This EP is quite short but really hits the heart very quickly. I feel as though Bon Iver’s brand is really to make you cry or just reflect on your humanity, and in just 12 minutes he does that with these songs. The first “song” is just a tone, almost like a phone call beep or an answering machine. The following three are really reflective of a personal trouble and inner conflict which leads to an emotional release in a kind of letting go. Listen to this song whenever you would normally listen to Bon Iver. It’s certainly not going to make you ecstatic and have you jumping and dancing, but it will probably provide some kind of catharsis or at least musical appreciation upon listening.

My Favorite Song: “SPEYSIDE”

The Secret of Us (Deluxe)

Artist: Gracie Abrams

Released: October 18, 2024

Album Length: 1 hour 20 minutes (20 songs)

Okay, I’m late to this party. My confession is that when this came out it was the first time I listened to Gracie Abrams beyond the radio or another person’s playlist, but I loved it. The regular album came out over the summer, but the deluxe features four different songs and three recordings of songs live from Vevo. Listen to this album on a cathartic drive and/or when you want to get sad-angry at your past relationship, or some time along those lines. It’s sad enough but allows for some screaming too. Or, if you’re like me, listen to get into Gracie Abrams because she’s great!

My Favorite Song: “Packing it Up”

Songs Of A Lost World

Band: The Cure

Released: November 1, 2024

Album Length: 49 minutes (8 songs)

I really enjoyed this album. I didn’t know The Cure was back making music, but they are back! If you’ve ever listened to The Cure, the album is exactly what you’d expect from them. The album is full of the classic sound this band is known for: heavy and beautiful instrumentals backing existential lyrics and the very 1980’s style of singing and reverb. The long introductions lead to lyrics that are very introspective and examine a lot of life’s big questions and human fears. Listen to this album with your dad, maybe, who would play you 80s music in the car, or when you’re laying in bed pondering life.

My Favorite Song: “Alone”