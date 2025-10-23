My Top 5 Favorite Mexican Love songs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Hispanic Heritage Month ending this Wednesday and “cuffing season” beginning, there are two things on my mind: the country I’m from and love. So, I thought it was only fitting that I rank my top five Mexican love songs.

#5. “Un Sueño” by Los Ángeles de Charly

Los Ángeles de Charly is a popular Mexican cumbia group that specializes in romantic corridos, the type of music that is reliably played at family gatherings or, as they are more commonly referred to in Mexico, “carne asadas.” “Un Sueño” is the band’s most popular song for a good reason. Lead vocalist Carlos Becies shines in this song by showing off his vocal range, hitting a mix of very low notes at the start and high notes towards the end, which gives the song added emotion and liveliness.

#4. “Te Quiero a Ti” by AB Quintanilla

If you grew up listening to Selena, then you know AB Quintanilla as her brother, producer for popular bands, such as Kumbia Kings, and collaborator with artists, including Cristian Castro, among others. In “Te Quiero a Ti,” you can see his background as a producer come out through the detailed instrumentation, such as the unique use of a cowbell that keeps the song’s rhythm and the layering of background vocals, which gives the song a sensual sound. The song’s passionate lyrics and well-produced sounds have earned it a place on this list.

#3. “Con Tus Besos” by Eslabón Armado

You may know Eslabón Armado from their very popular collaboration with fellow Mexican artist Peso Pluma on “Ella Baila Sola,” but this song is a great example of combining regional Mexican sounds, particularly because it is played on a requinto, which is a smaller, higher-tuned guitar that is widely used in Latin American music, with more modern and relatable lyrics for a younger generation to enjoy. This song is acoustic, which allows it to feel raw and soft. Out of all the songs on this list, this song has the most intensely romantic lyrics.

#2 “Sabor a Mí” by Luis Miguel

Luis Miguel is a huge Mexican artist and musical legend. He’s often called “El Sol de México,” translating to “Mexico’s Sun,” because of how immensely popular and influential he has been in Spanish music. He even has a Netflix series based on his rise to fame. I knew this song had to be on the list. When I saw Luis Miguel in concert about five years ago, I remember feeling so touched by it. In “Sabor a Mí,” Luis Miguel manages to not make the song feel overly sad while still adding a sense of longing. It’s perfect for anyone who enjoys a bit of melancholy music.

#1 “Locos” by León Larregui

León Larregui is the lead singer of the Mexican indie rock band Zoé, whose most popular songs are breakup or love songs. But this song, which León Larregui released as a solo artist, has taken the number one spot on this list. I must admit that I may be biased, as I always grew up listening to Zoé with my dad. León Larregui’s music is less traditional than some other songs on this list, which makes it a good introduction for people who want to listen to more Spanish music. The song feels psychedelic, and he so effectively conveys a human connection that makes it feel more personal than most other love songs.

Conclusion

Whether you’re celebrating your heritage, just embracing the flirt vibes of cuffing season, or looking to expand your music taste, there’s something on this list for you. These five songs represent a variety of Mexican music styles while all capturing passion and emotion, which makes them so beautiful.