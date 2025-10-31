My Top 4 Halloween Costumes for 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween costumes for 2025 have not disappointed. With TikTok, Instagram, and a little Pinterest inspiration, I pulled together some of my favorite looks yet. From sparkly to spooky, here are my top five costumes this year and the reasons I’m obsessed with each one.

“Party Rock Anthem” Girl (from the album cover)

This costume is such a moment (disclaimer: I did this costume this year). I went full early 2010s with purple leggings and a zebra print belt, a cut-up pink t-shirt, a temporary tattoo of the lyrics, and teased hair that would make LMFAO proud. It was the perfect mix of nostalgia and comedy. Plus, nothing beats walking into a party when “Party Rock Anthem” starts playing and everyone immediately knows who you are.

Dirty Martini & Espresso Martini

Classy with a twist — literally. I saw some girls on TikTok go all in as different martinis. One wore an olive-green mini dress, gold jewelry, and a cute hair clip shaped like an olive skewer. Another was dressed in a cute white tank with coffee beans and a sparkly brown skirt. It’s glamorous but still playful; some girls I saw even carried around mini plastic martini glasses for pictures. This is easily one of my favorite duo costume ideas ever.

Sharkboy & Lavagirl

This one is purely nostalgic. You can go with your boyfriend (or best friend — that’s what I did) and dress as the iconic Sharkboy and Lavagirl. I rocked a bright pink outfit from head to toe and even got pink clip-in hair extensions, and she wore a metallic silver set with a shark tooth necklace and belt. Everyone loved it, and we got so many compliments for going all in. Definitely a “couples” costume I would repeat.

The Devil Wears Prada

For the final look, transform into a full fashion villain. Think red dress, dramatic eyeliner, slick-back hair, and a mini-Prada bag (okay, maybe not a real one, but you get the vibes). It is the perfect balance of chic and scary. I love how easy it is to throw together while still looking like it’s been planned and curated for weeks.

Halloween 2025 has proved that you don’t need a huge budget to pull off great costumes; you just need creativity and a few thrift store finds. So, whether you’re rocking zebra print, sipping “espresso martinis” or channeling your inner Meryl Streep, the best costume is always the one that makes you feel unforgettable.