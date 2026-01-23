My Oddly Specific 2026 Ins & Outs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy New Year! A fresh start means rethinking our priorities and values for the coming year, and what better way to organize our thoughts than an Ins & Outs list? Buckle up, and let me share what I am doing and NOT doing in 2026.

Ins

Being cringe. This year, we are not letting the fear of looking stupid stop us from enjoying life to the absolute fullest. Be cringe, be loud, be yourself as brazenly as you can possibly be and let’s leave “cringe” in 2025.

Disco. 2025 was an 80s music renaissance, thanks to everyone’s favorite Netflix series, Stranger Things. But according to Harry Styles’s new album announcement, that’s all in the past. Get ready to get groovy this year.

Duolingo at the club. Just because you’re out on the town doesn’t mean you can let that streak die. Whip out that Duolingo app for five minutes in the bathroom of the club and feed your brain something good.

Having the audacity. Every day, I am astounded by the pure gall of the men around me. Their overconfidence is actually unreal, and that is the energy I want us ladies to channel this year. Believe you are undeniable, and you will make it so.

Queer media. After an all-consuming Heated Rivalry winter, let’s keep these good vibes going. Let queer media be made, consumed, and celebrated.

Seeing your friends every single day. This is the stuff that makes being alive tolerable. Hang out with your friends as much as humanly possible.

Lifting heavy. I learned recently that women reach their maximum lifetime bone density at age thirty; that means our twenties is the prime time to get strong. I’ll be hitting the weight room this year, and I hope to see y’all there.

Trying new things. Have y’all ever looked back at a year and realized that you just did more of the same stuff you always do? This year, we’re trying new hobbies, foods, and travel spots; this life has so much to offer, and we really can’t let that go to waste.

Dancing as cardio. Dancing is way more fun than literally every other type of exercise. Why not take advantage? Let’s bring back actually dancing at the club while we’re at it.

Small talk. Let’s bring back quick chats with strangers! In line at the grocery store, with your barista, or even just compliments on the street.

OUTS

Unnecessary AI use. I know some of us have jobs or classes where AI use is required, but I’m bored of seeing AI used in our personal lives. Bring back Google searches and original ideas!

Being a hater. Guys, this is coming from a D1 hater, so no judgment, but I’m simply exhausted. Hating takes up so much energy, and I have other stuff I need to get done. If you don’t have something nice to say, just leave it alone.

Having zero hobbies. This year, we’re finding the things we like to do besides scrolling on TikTok. For me, that means I’m taking up reading, guitar, and scrapbooking.

Bad sleep schedules. A good night of sleep changes lives. It’s time to get consistent with our bedtimes and sleep hygiene (within reason).

Nonchalance. Nonchalance is so boring to me. Let people see you care! Let people see you trying! Emotional investment is a strength, not a weakness.

Snapchat. You’re telling me we’re fully in our twenties and people are still asking for my Snapchat? I know we’re having a 2016 renaissance, but let’s leave this part in the past.

Skipping breakfast. I need to be better at practicing what I preach here, but we need to make time for breakfast in the morning. Not only is it better for fueling up, but breakfast food is also some of the most delicious food out there. Let’s enjoy it!

High screen time. We are going to be out here living LIFE this year. Whatever you are searching for on that damn phone, you’re not finding it there.

Comparison. When you really think about it, how is comparing ourselves to others at all productive? We are all different people, and the thought of some universal standard that we all must meet is actually kind of silly. We’re all aiming for different things in life. Focus on what you can control: you.

Saving things for special occasions. Being alive is a special occasion! Use that sticker, wear that dress, and pull out the nice dishes.