My Most Anticipated Movies of 2026

With a lineup featuring big names like Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, and Marvel, a strong slate of sequels to everyone’s favorite movies, and many original, new stories, 2026 is set to be a big year for movies. Here are the five I’m looking forward to seeing the most.

Wuthering Heights

After Saltburn, I have pretty high expectations for Emerald Fennel’s take on Wuthering Heights. She has even said that she hopes it will be “this generation’s Titanic.” The movie also features a star-studded cast, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. I expect the movie will be provocative and reframe Brontë’s story.

Undertone

Although the movie has already premiered at film festivals, A24 acquired the rights and will do a theater release in March. I love horror movies that explore a niche angle, and podcasting seems to be the perfect spin on horror. The movie also won gold at a major Canadian film festival, so it should be stellar.

The Bride!

Hot off the release of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein (2025), The Bride! follows Dr. Frankenstein and Dr. Euphronius as they give life to a murdered woman. I love the trend of gothic romance movies in recent years, and I can’t wait to see it continued through 2026.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Although I’m not a huge fan of the Marvel franchise, the Spider-Man movies are always something I’ll watch. However, the main appeal of this movie, for me, is Sadie Sink. She hasn’t had a major film role since The Whale, and I’m interested to see where her career goes now that Stranger Things has finished. She is undoubtedly one of the strongest actors in the Stranger Things cast, so it’s likely her performance will be amazing. The premise of the movie also sounds promising, with themes of isolation and internal struggle, so I’m excited to see where it goes.

The Drama

The Drama is an A24 rom-com starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. After Robert Pattinson’s performance in Die My Love, I expect that he’ll excel in this movie as well. Additionally, A24 released a rom-com recently called Eternity that I absolutely loved. Plus, Ari Aster is listed as a producer. This movie is slated with big names in every aspect, making it a promising combination for a great story.