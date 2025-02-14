The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter.

Much of my time as a child was spent looking out of the window of my bedroom or the car, gazing at the rainy days of Seattle, Washington while convincing myself that I was the main character in Disney’s new coming-of-age movie about a girl growing up and falling in love. “In Love with Uncertainty” is the name of the playlist I now listen to as an adult, stuck in the solitude of my favorite Fort Worth coffee shop. Daydreaming along with my go-to romance playlist, London Fog in hand, these songs bring me back to the hopeless romantic that lives within me.

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, here are my favorite songs on my romance playlist that you need to listen to.

1. “Love Me Tender” – Elvis Presley, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

2. “Like the Movies” – Laufey

3. “Unchained Melody” – Nora Jones

4. “Turn Me On” – Nora Jones

5. “I Can’t Wait” – PJ Morton

6. “Cherry Wine” – grentperez

7. “Send Me Some Lovin‘” – Otis Redding

8. “I’ll Come Running Back to You” – Sam Cooke, The Soul Stirrers

9. “Pretty Fair Maid In The Garden” – Tim O’Brien

10. “Halley’s Comet” – Billie Eilish

11. “Vanilla Tobacco” – Eloise (!!!!!)

12. “You Dear” – Eloise

I hope you choose to give these a listen, either on or before your Valentine’s date, or to explore your own hopeless romantic coming-of-age movie. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Keep being you!

-K