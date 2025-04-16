The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nearly four years ago, Wordle was released, and I’m proud to say that I still play it (almost) every day. Over these four years, though, I’ve added quite a few other Wordle-adjacent games to my daily routine. From geography to music to art, these are my top five daily Wordle-inspired games.

Worldle

As the name implies, Worldle is Wordle with countries! Players are given the silhouette of a country and six guesses to figure out which country it is. With each guess, players are given a percentage of proximity and an arrow pointing in the direction of the target location. Worldle also has other minigames after you guess correctly or run out of guesses. These minigames include, but are not limited to, guessing the country’s capital, neighbors, flag, top exports, and landmarks. This game is pretty tough if you’re not a major geography buff, and my win rate is only about 52% right now, but it’s still one of my favorites.

Popidle

Popidle gives players a pixelated version of an album cover, and with every guess, the album cover becomes less pixelated. If the player guesses the correct artist, a box next to the guess will turn yellow. My favorite part of Popidle is that it archives all of its daily games, so if I miss a day or if I’m just bored, I can go back and play some of the rounds I may have missed. There are currently 1,056 puzzles in the archive! This one is also super tough. Even though I love music, there are tons of album covers I’ve never seen, leaving me with about a 50% win rate.

Artle

This puzzle starts by telling you which museum the featured artworks are from. It then gives you four works from one artist and allows you to guess the artist’s name. As someone who isn’t a huge art fan, I don’t think I’ve ever guessed more than three correctly, but it’s still nice to see new art pieces each day and learn a little about an artist or museum.

Heardle

Heardle gives you six guesses to guess a song from a 16-second audio clip, but you only begin with the first second. After the second guess, you get two guesses, and then you get three, four, and, lastly, five seconds. The library of songs is well selected, in my opinion, and I tend to do pretty well on each puzzle.

Spotle

Spotle is undoubtedly my favorite Wordle-like game. You get ten guesses to guess an artist on Spotify’s top 1,000 artists. After your first guess, the game displays information about the artist you entered. This information includes the year they debuted, the number of members, their rank according to Spotify, their gender, their genre, and their country of origin. For the debut year, if you’re within five years, the box will appear yellow. Regardless of how close you are, the box will also display an arrow, either pointing up or down to indicate if you need to move forward or backward in time. The popularity box follows the same guidelines, except if you’re within 50 spots the box turns yellow. Finally, for the country-of-origin box, if you’re on the same continent, the box will turn yellow. This is the game I play the most consistently and the game I am the best at, as my win rate is 75%.