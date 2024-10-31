The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter.

It is finally fall and, in my opinion, prime reading season. The cold weather just makes me want to curl up with a blanket, a good book, and a cozy fire (or, in my case, a YouTube video with fake fire and crackling noises). Since the seasons are changing, I wanted to give you all my book recommendations for the fall season and my fall “to be read” (TBR).

My Recommendations:

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Think Divergent meets dragons. Actually, that’s exactly what this is.

I am a die-hard romance reader and, truthfully, I’m a little scared to face the beast that is fantasy, but this book was a perfect way to start my journey. There was enough romance to keep me entertained, but the fantasy element was by no means overshadowed. I thought the dragons would be alarming and turn me away from fantasy books, but it only made me more excited to keep reading the trilogy and dive into other fantasy books. If you’re like me and are just beginning to explore fantasy, this is a fantastic book to start with.

The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston

She’s in love with a ghost…

This is probably my #1 romance recommendation for the fall season. Half the book takes place in a graveyard, and she is quite literally falling in love with a ghost. I don’t think it gets more Halloween-y than that for a romance. I do have to be honest, though — this wasn’t my favorite read of the year. I thought it was a very cute read and thoroughly enjoyed reading it, but the main character was not my favorite. However, I don’t want that to turn you away from this book because it is a very cute and quick read and perfect for the fall season.

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab

I will remember this book for the rest of my life.

At first, I thought this book would never pick up and was going to drag on forever. But trust me, halfway through is when it started to become one of my favorite books of all time. There is a magical element for the fall season and a romance story that makes you feel all the feels. I read this book months ago, but I still think about scenes from this book to this day. I put off reading this book for years, and if you’re doing the same thing, this is your sign to pick it up and fall in love with it just like I did.

The Wishing Game by Meg Shaffer

My heart actually melted reading this.

From the first chapter, I knew I was going to love this book. It has just enough whimsical magic and genuine love to warm your heart this fall season. Along with the magic, there is a little mystery element that keeps you on your toes and turning the next page. Despite the whimsical and magical nature of the book, there is a depth that tugs on your heartstrings and makes you fall in love with the characters. Such a heartwarming read for this time of year!

My 2024 Fall TBR

The Cruel Prince by Holly Black

This book has been on my TBR for years, and I think this is the year that I tackle it. I tried to pick it up last year, but it was my first fantasy, and I was slightly shocked by some of the details (they have green skin — what???????). In my defense, I was strictly a romance reader for about two years, so I wasn’t prepared for it. But I am tired of it staring at me on my shelf, so this has to be the year I tackle it.

The Unmaking of June Farrow by Adrienne Young

If I am being entirely honest, the only reason I want to read this book is because of the stunning cover. I have no idea what this book is about, but the cover is enough to convince me to read it. Sometimes it’s okay to judge a book by its cover, but only sometimes.

The Pumpkin Spice Café by Laurie Gilmore

This wouldn’t be an honest TBR if there wasn’t a cheesy romance on it. As I go on my fantasy journey, I need to make sure I have a go-to romance to clear my mind and cleanse my palette. Nothing says fall like a pumpkin spice café; it might just be my perfect combination.

First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston

You may have noticed that I don’t have any spooky mysteries or thrillers on my recommendation list. That is because I am a scaredy cat and have been too scared to pick any up. However, it is time to switch things up. Hopefully, First Lie Wins is an easy way to test the waters and open up some new options for me.