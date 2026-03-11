My Experience Attending Concerts Alone

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve always dreamed of being the kind of fangirl who goes to multiple stops on their favorite artist’s tour, and while I don’t believe I’ll ever get to that point, I think I’ve officially earned the title of “concert goer.”

Over the span of six months, I was fortunate enough to attend three concerts of some of my favorite artists: LE SSERAFIM at Grand Prairie on September 8, KATSEYE at Irving on November 30, and TWICE at Dallas on January 31. This is the greatest number of concerts I’ve gone to in such a short span of time; previously, I attended concerts only once or twice a year.

Unfortunately (or fortunately), I attended all three concerts by myself because my friends do not have the same taste in music, and the high demand for each ticket made it hard to get tickets simply to have someone go with me. While I admit I was very scared at first, as it would not only be my first concert by myself but also be my first K-pop concert (and the farthest I’ve ever driven alone), I ended up having a great time. It made me realize that going to concerts alone is an underrated experience that everyone should experience many times.

Don’t get me wrong: I’ve also enjoyed the times I’ve gone to concerts with friends and family because I get to do it with someone, but it’s so freeing to be able to scream your favorite songs with no one you know to witness.

And I know it can be scary, especially as a young woman, to be alone in those spaces, but if the environment is right, it won’t even feel like you’re alone. You’ll be with thousands of people who share a love for the same artist.

Still, there are a couple of safety measures I always take to ensure my safety in these spaces.

One of the things I always make sure to do is to be aware of my surroundings. At my three solo concert experiences, I drove myself to and from the venue and parked near the venue to ensure I wasn’t outside at night or riding with a stranger.

There’s also an added level of independence when you go to concerts alone. You’re buying the tickets, figuring out the parking situation, getting ready while listening to the setlist of the concert, driving while listening to the setlist, and finding your seat at the venue all alone, but it feels so good.

Everyone should experience it.

Going to concerts alone is also a great way to get to know people with similar taste. Who knows, maybe you’ll meet someone at your next solo concert who will become your concert buddy for future occasions.

Whether you’re experiencing them by yourself or with others, concerts are amazing. As I write this article, I am already dreaming of my next one. I cannot wait to cry, scream, and laugh with thousands of people and my favorite artists. For now, I’ll reminisce while watching my concert videos.