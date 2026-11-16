This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are very few problems in life that can’t be temporarily solved by an iced matcha latte. Bad day? Matcha. Good day? Matcha. Three assignments due and absolutely no motivation to start them? Matcha. Now I’m not saying that spending $7 on a drink is the most financially responsible decision. In fact, I’m pretty sure my bank account would strongly disagree. But there’s something about walking out of a coffee shop with an iced matcha in hand that makes me feel like I suddenly have my entire life together. And honestly, isn’t that worth something?

Let’s be clear: ordering matcha isn’t just about needing caffeine. It’s about the experience. There’s the excitement of deciding you’re going to get one, the anticipation of waiting for your order, and, of course, the first sip. Bonus points if it comes in a cute cup and is the perfect shade of green. Suddenly, the five assignments you’ve been avoiding don’t seem quite as intimidating. Your walk to class feels a little more enjoyable, your outfit looks a little cuter, and the day just got significantly better.

Is this dramatic? Maybe. But I stand by it.

There’s also something about holding an iced matcha that makes even the most mundane activities feel like a Pinterest board picture. Walking to the library? Cute. Running errands? Productive queen. Sitting in traffic? At least you have your matcha. It’s basically an accessory.

If there’s one thing I’ve mastered in college, it’s finding a reason to reward myself with a little treat. I finished an assignment; I treat myself to a matcha. I went to class even when I really didn’t want to; I deserve a matcha. And on the days when absolutely nothing goes according to plan, well, that’s when I deserve one the most. The logic is simple: there’s always a reason for a matcha. Sure, spending $7 multiple times a week adds up. But in the moment, I’m not thinking about my long-term financial goals. I’m thinking about how good a sweet treat (ie., matcha) would taste. Some people collect shoes. Others collect purses. Apparently, I collect transactions from coffee shops.

At the end of the day, I know that a matcha isn’t going to solve all my problems. My assignments will still be due, my laundry will still need to be done, and my bank account will stay judging me. But for those few minutes I’m walking around campus with my matcha, everything feels a little bit better. Maybe it’s overpriced, maybe it’s unnecessary, maybe I should start making it at home. But will any of that stop me from buying another one tomorrow? Probably not. After all, I’ve made it through another day, and I think that deserves a little treat.