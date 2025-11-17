Living Out Gratitude This Thanksgiving Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and for my family, that means another year of gathering around the table, with each family member going one by one to say one thing they are thankful for. For some, tears are shed. For others, the classic “my dog” will suffice. Regardless of what we say around the table, perhaps under obligation or tradition, we all have something to be grateful for. Some just express it in different ways when words fail to capture their gratitude.

Maybe you feel that your words will never amount to what you feel in your heart, or maybe you’re looking for a practical way to spark a sense of gratitude in an otherwise dry period of life. Either way, or anywhere in between, showing others your gratitude through your actions can often speak louder than your words. I’ve learned to take a moment each day to recognize my biggest blessings and reflect on what I’ve been provided with and how I’ve been cared for. I’ve found, from personal experience, that it takes consistent practice to make gratitude a habit. Here are a few things you can do this November to get into the groove of gratitude.

Show It

If there’s someone who makes your life better, make sure they know how thankful you are for them! It’s easy to assume the other person knows how we feel about them, but often they don’t fully know how much you appreciate them until you tell them. Write that person a short and encouraging note (it could be on an index card or a sticky note) and place it in a spot where you know they’ll see it, like their desk or bathroom mirror. These small acts of intentional kindness can speak volumes to your gratitude for someone.

Write It

If you devote just three minutes a day to writing down three things you are grateful for, your returns will last much longer than those three minutes; they will impact you for the rest of your life. After consistently keeping a gratitude journal, I can say that I have personally experienced the benefits of finding something to be grateful for each and every day, and I would recommend it to anyone a thousand times over. The hardest part is getting started, but with practice comes habit. After you dedicate yourself to this daily ritual, you will thank yourself every day for starting a gratitude journal.

Share It

Transform your appreciation for someone who mentored you by mentoring someone else. Pouring into someone else evolves your gratitude into something bigger than just the relationship between you and your mentor or role model. By devoting time to guiding others the way you were guided, you act as an ambassador for gratitude and continue a long line of thankful humility. Your mentor will be proud to see you take the best parts of themselves and apply them to helping others grow in the same way.

There are many different ways to express your gratitude this Thanksgiving season, and you can carry these into all seasons of life. Your actions of gratitude will touch the hearts of those you share your appreciation with and will encourage others to share the ways they are thankful, too. Whether it’s surprising your friend with a cup of coffee, writing a short “thank you” note, or keeping a personal gratitude journal, there are endless ways to express your gratitude through thoughtful actions that go beyond a spoken “thanks.”