Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
charlie and nick\'s hands touching in heartstopper season 2
charlie and nick\'s hands touching in heartstopper season 2
Netflix
Culture > Entertainment

Are Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler Saving Shakespeare?

Colleen Wyrick
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter.

Let’s set the record straight. I LOATHE Shakespeare. As an English major, I promise I’ve read enough about Shakespeare and dissected plenty of his poems and plays to have the educated opinion that this ancient poetic “genius” is over-studied and overdone.

A hot take for a literature student to hold, I know, but I drive a hard bargain. I was never planning on budging.

Enter Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler.

Romeo + Juliet debuted at the Circle in the Square on Sept. 26, immediately stunning audiences, selling out its first three performances. I initially brushed it off as sheer excitement around the two co-stars who had garnered passionate fans for their roles in Heartstopper and West Side Story, respectively. But the deeper I dove into video clips and interviews regarding the performance, I have to admit I was intrigued.

First, there’s the description of the story:

Director Sam Gold said in a statement about the play, “With the presidential election coming up in November, I felt like making a show this fall that celebrates youth and hope, and unleashes the anger young people feel about the world they are inheriting.” It’s no secret that Gen Z is going to have a major impact on the election this fall, so framing this performance as an emotional outpouring that reflects the political sphere we’re actively engaging with certainly makes Romeo + Juliet a relevant piece of art.

Then, there’s the beautiful, gorgeous friendship that is Kit and Rachel:

And while this isn’t the first “modern” retelling of Romeo and Juliet, something about this version does feel… fresh. Gold pitched it as a Troye Sivan music video, which, upon a quick YouTube search, evidently implies a colorful, sexually charged, artistic experience centered around today’s generation of young adults embracing who they are and what they want.

Now, I haven’t actually been to New York to see the play, but some leaked videos of the show have been circulating the internet. For example, the infamous pull-up kiss and an absolutely wild pre-show performance that literally sets the stage for the adaptation.

Shakespeare is a dead man. Art that requires active critical thinking is on its way to the same grave. From the limited knowledge I do possess about the show, I must reluctantly confess that Shakespeare in this content may have its merits, and I’m excited to see where Romeo + Juliet goes as it continues its (now extended) run on stage.

Colleen Wyrick is President of the Her Campus at TCU chapter. She enjoys writing about current pop culture events, female empowerment, and her latest book/TV interest. She loves her role and connecting with new members! Colleen is an aspiring writer/editor/publisher/professor and is a senior (*sigh*) at Texas Christian University studying English and Communication. In addition to Her Campus, she contributes to academic publications for the English Department and works for TCU’s Admission Team. She is very passionate about books, Marvel, chocolate, soccer, and all things comfortable. You can find her doing anything and everything because she loves new adventures!