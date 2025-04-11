Justice For Audiobooks: Why We Should All Be Listening

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do audiobooks count as reading? It’s a bigger debate in the reading community than you might expect. Many agree that audiobooks are valid as some sort of story consumption but ultimately don’t actually count as the act of reading. Others praise audiobooks as a more accessible path to reading than ink and paper.

I must admit, I used to be a traditionalist, hardly even giving credit to Kindle lovers and eBook readers for a stretch of time. It’s snobby, I know, but I honestly felt the true act of reading came from cut paper and small fonts, stacks and shelves of stories for physical consumption. No hiding. No multitasking. Just you and your book (and books, and books, and more books).

During my years in college, I’ve grown to appreciate the ease of owning a Kindle. It’s cheap and convenient, and I can’t argue that the content on my screen is any different than the print version. But eBooks aren’t up for validity debates anymore — audiobooks, or listening to a story being read by a narrator, have altered our definition of reading.

What does “reading” Even mean?

Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines reading as “to receive or take in the sense of (letters, symbols, etc.), especially by sight or touch.”

By this definition, audiobook readers are technically “listeners” and (to be picky) are not actually reading these books. Now for some, this translates to audiobooks not counting at all. Listening doesn’t make you a reader, the titles you complete can’t go toward Goodreads goals or total tallies. Harsh.

If you keep diligently reading through definitions, though, you will also stumble upon this description: “to interpret the meaning or significance of something.” Now, people listening to audiobooks are certainly processing and cataloging information, taking mental notes, making predictions, and ultimately attributing meaning to the words being read aloud to them.

So technically, even by definition, listening is a form of reading.

Audiobooks boost accessibility

The publishing industry has come a long way in making books and reading in general, more accessible to wider populations of readers. From dyslexia-friendly fonts and margin sizes to adjustable text and large-print tomes, physical and digital books represent many avenues for readers with different needs to consume stories. But at the end of the day, for readers with deteriorated sight, no method of turning flimsy pages, or just a sheer lack of ability to focus, audiobooks open an important door.

People who listen read more

Take my dad, for example. That man has not read a book since school required him to. Trust me, I’ve tried everything. No matter how entertaining a novel I put in his hands, he’d be asleep twenty minutes later with the book propped open on his chest. It was infuriating.

After watching Silo on Apple TV+, though, he wanted to know all the mysteries of the show. He bought the first audiobook on Audible. That was back in 2023. Since then, he’s finished the rest of the Hugh Howey science fiction trilogy, powered through nearly all of Game of Thrones, and recently tackled some Andy Weir classics like The Martian. Is he highly motivated by these books’ TV counterparts? Sure, but who cares?

At the end of the day, my dad has read nearly fifteen books over the past two years. That is exponentially higher than before. Five of the fourteen books I’ve read this year are audiobooks, too, helping launch me toward my goal of forty titles by December.

a multitasker’s dream

One of the reasons my dad is drawn to audiobooks is because he can keep his hands free. He can tinker in the garage or fix up his dirt bike or drive to his next destination all while experiencing the book. This is infinitely preferable to sacrificing these tasks in favor of reading on the couch.

I have to agree. I find myself reaching for audiobooks on long drives, while I’m folding laundry or washing dishes, and even when I’m going on long walks or runs. I can work through my to-do list without giving up my book. It’s pretty wonderful.

a movie in your mind

While some readers, like me, are blessed with the ability to conjure concrete images of settings and characters as we read, others struggle to invent worlds from silent paper. Audiobooks are acted out for you. The narrator breathes life into the story in a way standard reading sometimes can’t.

One recommendation I’ll make: look for audiobooks with multiple narrators or a full cast when you start out. They run a bit more expensive, but companies like Graphic Audio hire a team of voice actors and even mix in relevant sounds like clashing swords or roaring wind when the book calls for it. Characters will actually laugh instead of saying “she laughed,” and the plethora of different voices will help you keep people aligned in your mind.

experience your favorite books again!

As I steadily increased the number of audiobooks I read, I’ve learned the joy of getting audio versions of some of my classic favorites. Do you ever wish you could read a book for the first time again? With audiobooks, you kind of can. It’s a unique version of the story, and it truly comes to life in a new way. I listen to A Court of Mist and Fury at least once a year now just because the audio has become such comforting background noise.

where to listen

Audiobooks can be found nearly anywhere a physical copy can be online, but here’s a list of options for those of you who are interested:

go forth and read!

I encourage all of you to give audiobooks the chance they deserve! It has totally changed my reading game. So go forth and read your first audiobook. Drop any recommendations in the comments for me…

