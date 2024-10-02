‘Joan:’ Sophie Turner is Back with a New Show

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sophie Turner returns to TV with a brand-new show, Joan, a new six-episode limited series from The CW that will be released on Oct 2 at 8 p.m. CDT. The series stars Sophie Turner as Joan, and follows Joan’s change from an abandoned housewife to a diamond thief. Joan is based on the memoir I Am What I Am: The True Story of Britain’s Most Notorious Jewel Thief by Joan Hannington and takes place in London in the 1980s.

Joan tries to balance her career as a criminal while simultaneously trying to get her daughter back from social services. The CW’s trailer emphasizes that the series is based on a real story, that Joan is a mother who needs money for her child, and that she earns money by becoming a thief.

Joan Trailer from The CW

Sophie may wear disguises and heavily stylized 80s outfits, but she is still very recognizable in the role. Based on the little marketing they’ve done for the show, the creators seem to be banking on Turner’s reputation to bring in audiences. Sophie brings in a wide audience after her critically acclaimed role as Sansa in Game of Thrones. If you have not seen Game of Thrones, then let me assure you, Sophie Turner does a brilliant job balancing both feminine and hard characteristics in her character, a skill which will likely transfer well to Joan.

From TVInsider

I think this show has the potential to do very well. Sophie Turner combined with the unique setting and premise is very intriguing for audiences. Its success will hinge on whether the marketing team can spread the word about the show to a wide enough audience. As the show will be released in the UK and on streaming services in the US, there are two fronts of marketing to consider: domestic and foreign. Overall, I want to know who the other characters are, if Joan’s motivation is really her daughter or her greed, and what will happen to the daughter when Joan is inevitably caught. I’m hopeful that Turner’s return to TV is a success, but we will just have to wait and see.