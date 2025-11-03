Influential Black Women: Celebrating Those Who Were & Weren’t The First

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are so many Black women who have made great impacts in their lives and others’. Whether they were in the arts, sciences, or other amazing fields, I’ve decided to list a few who were and weren’t the first in their generation. I think it’s important to realize that women shouldn’t only be acknowledged when they’re the first. We are constantly changing and breaking records, but we’re also one in the same, which is okay. Many of the women on this list are some of my favorite people, especially since I’m a passionate film lover, so you’ll most likely be able to recognize a few friendly faces!

Angela Bassett

Well known for Black Panther, Boyz n the Hood, and the currently running show, 9-1-1, Angela is an actress, executive producer, and director in her field. She earned her Master of Fine Arts degree from the Yale School of Drama, which led her to pursue roles in the New York theater. Eventually, she landed her first TV role in a production called Doubletake in 1985, and her career began to take off. Angela has so far won an Emmy and two Golden Globes, and she was nominated for two Academy Awards. One of her most famous quotes is, “Bring your best to the moment. Then, whether it fails or succeeds, at least you know you gave it all you had. We need to live the best that’s in us.”

Marie Van Brittan Brown

In 1966, Marie and her husband patented the first home security system with a camera, two-way microphone, and a call button for help. Due to the high crime rate in her neighborhood, she crafted this to talk and see visitors without getting up to answer the door. There was even a remote control to unlock the door from wherever she was sitting. As a whole, Brown paved the way for future modern security systems, and thanks to her, we now have things like Ring and ADT.

Donyale Luna

Donyale was the first Black supermodel to appear on the cover of British Vogue in March of 1966. She was scouted by an English photographer in Detroit in 1963. Encouraged by him, she moved to New York City to become a model. A fashion editor and a new photographer helped her land an exclusive contract with Avedon, and she debuted on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar in 1965, gaining fame from all over. By becoming the first Black model on the cover of British Vogue, she paved the way for others to do the same.

This is a link to the cover and personal essay of her daughter, Dream Cazzaniga, honoring her mother’s legacy: https://www.vogue.co.uk/article/donyale-luna-model-vogue

Lupita N’Yongo

One of my favorite actresses of all time, Lupita N’Yongo, has graced the screens through her films and shows, including Star Wars, Black Panther, A Quiet Place: Day One, and many more. Starting as a production assistant, she pursued acting at the Yale School of Drama and Hampshire College. Once she graduated from Yale, she went on to be cast in 12 Years a Slave, this being her first major feature film. N’Yongo has won a Daytime Emmy Award, an Academy Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award, and she has received nominations for a Golden Globe Award and a Tony Award. She continues to inspire young girls like me every day. I often think about this quote of hers: “No matter where you are from, your dreams are valid.”

Paramount Pictures

Maria P. Williams

Marie P. Williams was the first African-American woman to produce, write, and act in her own film. She created the silent crime drama The Flames of Wrath in 1923. Williams married an entrepreneur who owned several businesses, including a movie theater. This gave her the opportunity to fulfill her dreams of crafting something of her own. Together, they made Western Film Producing Co., eventually releasing her film. She remains a guiding light for all, reminding everyone that their goals are possible as long as they put in the work.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta got her start in comedy through Buzzfeed reels and funny short clips that eventually turned into memes. She created and produced the sitcom Abbott Elementary, which went on to win an Emmy. This is one of my favorite shows; all of the characters are hilarious, and there’s never really a dull moment. Quinta has won two Emmys, several NAACP awards, a Golden Globe, and many more well-deserved awards that would take too long to include. Comedy is her specialty, but she proves to be much more than that: she is an inspiration for writers and creators everywhere. “You never know which people, places, and experiences are going to shift your perspective until after you’ve left them,” she says.

China Anne McClain

If you know China from A.N.T. Farm or Descendants 2, you know how exceptional she is. She received recognition at seven years old in the film The Gospel. Then, she was later cast in Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and Daddy’s Little Girls with her two older sisters. Eventually, she got a lead role on Disney and went on to make music videos and guest star in other shows, like Wizards of Waverly Place, Jonas L.A., and Hannah Montana. China received the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Performance by a Youth and other nominations. Today, she continues to post on social media and make projects with her sisters. “When we are imperfect, we will naturally worry when it comes to certain situations, and that’s okay, but when we notice we are worrying, we must ask God to forgive us and then remember all that He has done for us!”

Ryan Destiny

As an actress, singer, and songwriter, Ryan got her start in acting in a web series called The Wannabes (2010). A year later, she moved to Los Angeles with her mom to pursue acting, where she landed her first big role in the 2013 crime drama, Low Winter Sun. She went on to appear in more well-known roles, such as Star, A Girl Like Grace, and Grown-ish. A few awards she has received are Best Lead Performance from Indie Spirit Awards, Outstanding Lead Performance from Black Reel Awards, and Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture from the NAACP Image Awards. She’s worked hard to be where she is today, and wants to encourage other girls to do the same. “Young girls are always sending messages to me and telling me how much I’ve inspired them, and that’s what it’s all about. My mission is to hopefully open more and more doors like people have opened the door for me.”

Viola Davis

Starting in her high school program, Upward Bound, Viola won an Arts Recognition and Talent Service Competition, thus receiving a full ride to Rhode Island College. Viola went on to get a degree in theater and graduate from Juilliard years later. Two big-name productions she has been featured in are The Help and How to Get Away with Murder. She has won an Emmy Award, a Tony Award, and multiple Academy Awards for her work. She fully embodies how hard work and dedication can get you very far. “When your passion and drive are bigger than your fears, you just dive.”

These are just a few of the Black women who have made an impact in their fields. They are great examples of what can happen if you believe in yourself and dream big. Whether you’re curious or want to learn about more influential Black women, I have created a temporary Instagram account (attached below) where I will be posting until November 20.

Link: https://www.instagram.com/creativeherstory/

You may or may not see some familiar faces from here, but regardless, I hope you check it out!