In Chalamet We Trust: Why Timothée Chalamet Will Go Down in History

While accepting his first SAG Award in early 2025, Timothée Chalamet stated, “I’m in pursuit of greatness. I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats. I’m inspired by the greats,” but isn’t he one of “the greats” already?

You may know him as Paul Atreides, Elio, Nic Sheff, or even Willy Wonka. The versatile and captivating actor Timothée Chalamet has been Gen Z’s rising star over the past decade, and he continues to make his mark in the movie industry and pop culture as a whole. His otherworldly cover of the December 2025 issue of Vogue has also sparked media attention, with it also being Anna Wintour’s last cover. So, is he actually one of the industry’s “greats,” or is he just like every other young male actor?

Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros

Heartthrob? Yes. Creative genius? Also yes! Although Chalamet is one of the world’s current crushes, he has also quickly surpassed most actors his age and displays consistent talent across all areas and genres. This is seen in his recent Oscar nominations; he was nominated for Best Picture for both A Complete Unknown and Dune: Part Two. Chalamet’s ability to relate to his audience and his versatility of roles come together to create a truly astonishing actor.

Speaking from personal experience, I first saw Chalamet in Lady Bird, in which he acts alongside Saoirse Ronan in the indie, coming-of-age film directed by the one and only Greta Gerwig. However, his true breakout role was Call Me by Your Name, which follows Chalamet playing 17-year-old Elio, as he falls in love with his father’s intern. Rising to fame quickly, Timothée Chalamet went on to show heartbreaking vulnerability in Beautiful Boy, intense bravery in The King, boyish yearning in Little Women, damaged depth in Bones and All, hard-won leadership in Dune: Part Two, whimsicality in Wonka, and brilliant creativity as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Capturing the essence of each of these characters, along with the attention and hearts of fans worldwide, Chalamet has climbed to the top of the ranks, and he intends to stay there, with his upcoming film, Marty Supreme, securing his place.

Vogue’s December 2025 cover star, Timothée Chalamet, not only makes his mark in the movie industry but also in the fashion sphere, with his bold and interesting red-carpet looks. He often wears designers such as Alexander McQueen, Haider Ackermann, Tom Ford, Prada, and Stella McCartney; a plain black tuxedo is far from Chalamet’s usual wardrobe choices.

It is an unwritten rule that all great stars have to appear on SNL, and that box has 100% been checked by Timothée Chalamet. Might I add, digital footprints are scared of Mr. Chalamet, with videos of his high school talent shows and rap songs still circulating to this day. Just a few days ago, rumors of his split with Kylie Jenner began to circulate, and they have yet to be confirmed or denied. Chalamet’s presence in the media and his comedic value definitely add to his fan base and support his rising career.

That being said, Timothée Chalamet’s impressive strides in the fashion industry, box-office hits, and iconic SNL features show that he is definitely on his way to becoming one of the “greats.”