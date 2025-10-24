How to Throw the Perfect Watch Party

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On campus, the perfect way to bond with friends while simultaneously relaxing and not breaking the bank is a dorm watch party. Currently, Big Brother and Dancing with the Stars are airing new episodes, while Bridgerton and The Bachelor will premiere early next year. While all of these shows are loved by college girls, they all have different vibes, so here’s how to host a watch party for each one.

Dancing With the Stars

The glitz and glam that come with each performance call for festive decor. Think hanging string lights, putting edible glitter on any and all snacks, and, of course, adding some little plastic mirror balls. For some added fun, make your own score cards so you and your friends can judge each dance along with Derek, Carrie Ann, and Bruno.

Big Brother

Lean into the competition of Big Brother episodes and have an emphasis on predictions for the nights. Have your friends pick their favorite contestants and find creative ways to represent them. You could also use a whiteboard to keep track of predictions for each challenge.

Bridgerton

Candles and florals would perfectly fit Bridgeton’s elegant vibe. Consider offering tea and finger foods, such as macarons, petit fours, finger sandwiches, or scones. For those who don’t like to bake, you could easily pick these up at any grocery store.

The Bachelor

To decorate for a Bachelor-themed night, use anything red and heart-shaped or covered. Chocolate-covered strawberries and charcuterie boards would also fit the vibe perfectly. Finally, consider making bingo cards that your friends can fill out with cliches, like “can I steal you for a sec?” and “I’ve never felt like this before in my life.”

Go host your own watch party!

Of course, the goal of these watch parties is to have a fun time with your friends while keeping costs low. To keep these nights affordable, try making DIY decorations or checking places like the dollar store for cheap decor. You could also turn it into a potluck, where each person brings one snack or beverage. This also opens the door for more creativity with themed snacks! My final suggestion is to rotate hosting and maybe pick a different show for each host. You could host DWTS nights while one of your friends hosts The Bachelor nights and the other hosts Big Brother. Hopefully, these watch parties can make your weeknights feel a little more special.